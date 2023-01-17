ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted in Mexico for sexual abuse deported via the Rio Grande Valley

By Mia Morales
HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man wanted in Mexico for sexual abuse was arrested in Detroit, Michigan, and transported to Harlingen to be deported, authorities said.

Jose Montes Solorio, 35, was arrested on Dec. 13 for an active warrant of sexual abuse of a minor that occurred on May, 3, 2021 in Michoacan, Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Montes-Solorio entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location without inspection or parole. He has been removed previously,” ICE said in the release. “ERO Detroit, working with its Mexico City counterparts, received information of Montes-Solorio’s illegal reentry into the United States and possible location.”

On Jan. 10, Solorio was transported from the Toledo Express Airport in Ohio to the Valley International Airport in Harlingen, the release stated.

On the same day, Solorio was taken by agents to the border and turned over to Mexican authorities, according to the release.

