After dropping consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference games to Clemson and Duke, Pitt will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s clash with visiting Florida State. The Panthers (13-6, 6-2) are tied with Miami, Virginia and Wake Forest for second place in the league — one game behind Clemson — after starting the season by losing three of their first four outings in November, two by 25-plus points.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO