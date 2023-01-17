Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Celebrity To Rock The Motorcross Trend In A Leather Jacket--We're Taking Style Notes!

Splash News

Drivers start your engines! Kendall Jenner, 27, is the latest celeb to embrace motocross fashions. The supermodel was spotted in Los Angeles rocking a multi-color leather jacket featuring a checkered, racecar flag print. Celebrities like Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber have been rocking the Motorcross aesthetic.

This past weekend, Jenner was spotted at brunch in Los Angeles wearing an outfit that nodded to the trending motocross trend. She wore a white T-shirt and high-waisted blue Khaite jeans. And, Jenner accessorized with a pair of black Chimi oval-framed sunglasses and a rose gold Cartier Baignoire watch. She carried The Row’s “Marion” black leather shoulder bag and a pair of their black leather boots. Jenner wore her long brown hair down in tousled waves with a center part.

To complete her look, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star donned a vintage Bates Rave yellow and black leather racer jacket. She got her motocross look from Bates Leathers, a California-based company known for providing motorcycle riders and non-riders with the highest quality outerwear.

It girls Kim Kardashian, 42, and Hailey Bieber, 26, have also mastered this new motocross trend. In Miami, the Skims founder was out and about in a pair of leather motocross pants. The bottoms had white, grey, and blue panels, with a stylish, chunky black belt. And, for some contrast, she matched the baggy pants with an ab-baring tube top, pointy black boots, and thick black sunglasses.

Bieber was spotted in an oversize, black racing jacket that featured yellow drop shoulders and white stripes down the sleeves. She offset the jacket’s baggy silhouette with a black Balenciaga mini dress, chunky knee-high boots, and a yellow Prada bag.

Kendall Jenner Wore A Red Valentino Dress To The Kardashian Christmas Party

Jenner was also praised recently for her stunning look at the annual Kardashian Christmas party. T’was the night before Christmas and the supermodel flaunted her toned frame in a stunning red sparkle-adorned gown from the Italian luxury brand’s Spring 2018 couture collection. The 818 Tequila mogul’s curve-hugging dress had a low-cut back, ruffle details, and a gorgeous train. To compliment her curve-hugging dress for the evening, Jenner added red heels with skimpy straps. She wore her long brunette tresses down, parted in the middle, and styled into playful beach waves. Jenner chose not to wear any jewelry with her jaw-dropping dress.

At the annual Kardashian Christmas party, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore red like Kendall, while her other three sisters; Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all donned white gowns for the soiree.