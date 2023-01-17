Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Police searching for 3 men suspected of downtown burglaries
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three men who were possibly involved in several break-ins downtown. The burglaries happened between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28 in the 70 block of Rainey Street, 100 block of Colorado Street and 500 block of West Avenue.
CBS Austin
Police discover over 3,000 fentanyl pills in N Austin, man arrested
The Austin Police Department discovered over 3,000 fentanyl pills, over one pound of marijuana and other drugs in north Austin on Wednesday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Salvador Sanches-Aguirre on an outstanding warrant. Throughout the incident, the officers found the drugs. ALSO | Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated...
CBS Austin
Teen arrested after bringing gun on Manor ISD campus
MANOR, Texas — A teenager was arrested last week for having a gun on a Manor ISD campus, according to police. Manor ISD Police Chief Clarence Yarbrough said the incident happened on Jan. 9 in the afternoon. Non-Manor ISD students were in a truck on Manor High/Manor Early College...
CBS Austin
Sworn and civilian vacancies still impacting Austin Police Department, 911 calls
AUSTIN, Texas — As of January, the Austin Police Department has 250 sworn vacancies. Chief Joseph Chacon says that it’s an even higher number of vacancies on the civilian side, impacting administrative work, crime analysts, and the 911 call center. “We need more call takers on the floor,...
CBS Austin
Investigators identify man killed by Liberty Hill PD officer
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Authorities have identified the man who was killed by a Liberty Hill police officer Wednesday afternoon. It happened at around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of FM 1869, in a rural area just off Hwy 183 in west Williamson County. A statement from the...
CBS Austin
Chacon says over 7,000 incidents of gun crime since 2018 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — After another incident of gun violence near a popular downtown, CBS Austin sits down with police chief Joseph Chacon to discuss gun violence in the city. Chief Chacon says that there have been over 7,000 incidents of gun crime reported in Austin since 2018, and it’s an increasing trend.
CBS Austin
Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated assault
The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for a felony offense of aggravated assault. Police said 36-year-old Drew Cullen Boeker has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’7” tall and 170 pounds. ALSO | Police searching for 3 men suspected of downtown...
CBS Austin
Man found shot near southeast Austin dog park
AUSTIN, Texas — Police investigated a shooting in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning that sent a man to the hospital. The Austin Police Department received a call at 12:49 a.m. alerting them to a shooting victim at 7001 Onion Creek Drive. This is the same area where Dog Park Blue is located.
CBS Austin
Drive-in movie theater in downtown Austin temporarily closed after equipment was stolen
AUSTIN, Texas — The owner of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In said 80% of the operations equipment at their downtown location was stolen sometime between Sunday night and Wednesday morning. In a Facebook post, the owner said the thief broke into four projection trailers and “gutted them.”. “We...
CBS Austin
Two arrested following shooting incident in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly shooting at people in New Braunfels Tuesday night. The New Braunfels Police Department responded to the scene in the 200 block of Rhine Road around 7:50 p.m. Officers found two people that had been shot at while exiting their vehicle.
CBS Austin
Man found dead following shooting at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting at a Round Rock apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Round Rock police said officers responded shortly after 9 p..m. to a shooting at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex located at 1401 South AW Grimes Blvd - just north of Gattis School Road.
CBS Austin
Round Rock police looking for bank jugging suspect who stole from woman in November
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a bank jugging burglary that occurred in November last year in Round Rock. Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, the female victim made a cash withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Avenue. She then made a stop at the Goodwill store located at 17151 Smyers Lane -- about a 2.5-mile drive.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville PD looking for man wanted for burglary of vehicle, credit card abuse
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man who they say broke into multiple vehicles last year and used stolen credit cards. The incidents happened on May 15, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Police said the man entered the vehicles through broken windows and stole credit cards. He used them to buy $4,000 worth of gift cards at Walmart, located at 1548 FM 685, before being picked up by a white SUV.
CBS Austin
Man wanted for stealing TV from Dripping Springs apartment complex
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who allegedly stole an 85-inch flat-screen TV from an apartment complex clubhouse in Dripping Springs. The male suspect entered the clubhouse on Jan. 5 around 5:30 a.m. and stole the TV, valued...
CBS Austin
APD investigating auto-pedestrian crash that killed woman over the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead over the weekend in North Austin. The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 at around 3:05 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Howard Lane. Police say pedestrian Angela Marie Moreno, 26, was...
CBS Austin
WilCo Sheriff's Office, DPS investigating officer-involved shooting, RM 1869 reopened
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly shooting involving a Liberty Hill police officer Wednesday afternoon. Sergeant Deon Cockrell from the Texas Department of Public Safety told CBS Austin that the Williamson County Sheriff's Department received a call at...
CBS Austin
City of Austin working to improve Ross Road after being deemed below standard
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is working to fix streets that are below standards. Wednesday night the Austin Transportation department held an open house for the Ross Road project in Del Valle. It gave people from the community a chance to see the design plans and give their feedback.
CBS Austin
Georgetown construction company fined $250,000 for trench collapse that killed two workers
JARRELL, Texas — A federal investigation found a Georgetown construction company guilty of deliberately exposing workers to deadly dangers following the collapse of a trench that killed two workers last year. The incident occurred on June 28, 2022, at a construction site near Interstate 35 and exit 275. Today...
CBS Austin
Lee County Sheriff's Office to file charges after school threat closed Lexington ISD
LEXINGTON, Texas — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they will "file appropriate charges against" several middle school students who made up a threat that closed Lexington ISD Tuesday. The district received a report of an adult male telling students on Snapchat that he will bring firearms to...
CBS Austin
Travis County family granted restraining order against developer bulldozing historic land
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County family is calling on a California-based developer to halt the bulldozing of historical Black-owned farmland. A Travis County District Court has granted an emergency temporary restraining order to pause construction. The land is a piece of Travis County history that’s been around...
