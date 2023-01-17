ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Police searching for 3 men suspected of downtown burglaries

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three men who were possibly involved in several break-ins downtown. The burglaries happened between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28 in the 70 block of Rainey Street, 100 block of Colorado Street and 500 block of West Avenue.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police discover over 3,000 fentanyl pills in N Austin, man arrested

The Austin Police Department discovered over 3,000 fentanyl pills, over one pound of marijuana and other drugs in north Austin on Wednesday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Salvador Sanches-Aguirre on an outstanding warrant. Throughout the incident, the officers found the drugs. ALSO | Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Teen arrested after bringing gun on Manor ISD campus

MANOR, Texas — A teenager was arrested last week for having a gun on a Manor ISD campus, according to police. Manor ISD Police Chief Clarence Yarbrough said the incident happened on Jan. 9 in the afternoon. Non-Manor ISD students were in a truck on Manor High/Manor Early College...
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Investigators identify man killed by Liberty Hill PD officer

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Authorities have identified the man who was killed by a Liberty Hill police officer Wednesday afternoon. It happened at around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of FM 1869, in a rural area just off Hwy 183 in west Williamson County. A statement from the...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
CBS Austin

Chacon says over 7,000 incidents of gun crime since 2018 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — After another incident of gun violence near a popular downtown, CBS Austin sits down with police chief Joseph Chacon to discuss gun violence in the city. Chief Chacon says that there have been over 7,000 incidents of gun crime reported in Austin since 2018, and it’s an increasing trend.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated assault

The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for a felony offense of aggravated assault. Police said 36-year-old Drew Cullen Boeker has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’7” tall and 170 pounds. ALSO | Police searching for 3 men suspected of downtown...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Man found shot near southeast Austin dog park

AUSTIN, Texas — Police investigated a shooting in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning that sent a man to the hospital. The Austin Police Department received a call at 12:49 a.m. alerting them to a shooting victim at 7001 Onion Creek Drive. This is the same area where Dog Park Blue is located.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two arrested following shooting incident in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly shooting at people in New Braunfels Tuesday night. The New Braunfels Police Department responded to the scene in the 200 block of Rhine Road around 7:50 p.m. Officers found two people that had been shot at while exiting their vehicle.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Man found dead following shooting at Round Rock apartment complex

ROUND ROCK, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting at a Round Rock apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Round Rock police said officers responded shortly after 9 p..m. to a shooting at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex located at 1401 South AW Grimes Blvd - just north of Gattis School Road.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock police looking for bank jugging suspect who stole from woman in November

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a bank jugging burglary that occurred in November last year in Round Rock. Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, the female victim made a cash withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Avenue. She then made a stop at the Goodwill store located at 17151 Smyers Lane -- about a 2.5-mile drive.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville PD looking for man wanted for burglary of vehicle, credit card abuse

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man who they say broke into multiple vehicles last year and used stolen credit cards. The incidents happened on May 15, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Police said the man entered the vehicles through broken windows and stole credit cards. He used them to buy $4,000 worth of gift cards at Walmart, located at 1548 FM 685, before being picked up by a white SUV.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

