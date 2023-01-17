Read full article on original website
Trey Lance writes cryptic Instagram post after Titans hire ex-49ers exec as GM
Is Trey Lance angling to get out of San Francisco? The second-year 49ers quarterback, whose first season as a starter was cut short after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Week 2, made a curious post to his Instagram story Wednesday after the Titans hired former San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager. Lance, 22, posted a picture of Carthon with three “fingers crossed” emojis immediately after Tennessee hired him. It could have been a quarterback sending best wishes to a man who probably had a say in drafting him to the 49ers, but there’s...
Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow
By all accounts, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown has to be happy with quarterback Joe Burrow. The LSU product led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season and he’s currently leading them on another playoff run. Brown commented about the signal-caller’s future in Cincy but his comments did offer up a message, even if Read more... The post Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news
It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
49ers' John Lynch talks Titans hiring Ran Carthon as GM
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon, it’s San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch. Lynch and Carthon both joined the Niners in 2017, with Lynch taking the general manager job and hiring Carthon as the team’s director of pro personnel.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview
Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
FOX Sports
Can underdog Giants topple Eagles? Keys to their divisional clash
The Giants have shocked the NFL already this season. They were never expected to even compete for the playoffs, much less win a first-round game. This, though, is where their unlikely dream is supposed to come to an end — in Philadelphia where they haven't won in nine years, against the best team in the NFC. And it's not just that the Giants have lost nine straight in Philly, or that the Eagles — with quarterback Jalen Hurts — pounded them 48-22 in New Jersey back in mid-December.
Report: Former Florida RB Ran Carthon Hired as Tennessee GM
Tennessee is hiring former Florida running back Ran Carthon as its new general manager.
23 Tennessee Titans questions for the 2023 NFL offseason, including Tom Brady
The next six months should be one of the most telling stretches in recent history for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans' offseason began earlier than scheduled when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. What could be a volatile and turbulent offseason is ahead, already with the Titans filling vacancies at two of the most important positions in the organization.
Detroit Lions get big news about their coaching staff
The Detroit Lions are getting some good news about their coaching staff. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has withdrawn his name from consideration for head coach jobs. Johnson apparently feels the Lions are building something special and wants to see it through. #Lions OC Ben Johnson informed... The post Detroit Lions get big news about their coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
FOX Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery
Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
FOX Sports
New Titans GM Ran Carthon brings roster construction skills to Tennessee
Roster construction doomed Jon Robinson. The former Titans general manager, who was fired Dec. 6, had a series of personnel missteps pile on top of each other in recent years, capping Tennessee's ceiling in what many believed was a Super Bowl window. There were the misses via free agency and trade — Jadeveon Clowney (2020), Vic Beasley (2020) and Julio Jones (2021) to name a few. There were the whiffed draft classes of 2020 and ‘21, and the fact that in more than six seasons, Robinson didn't sign one of his first-round picks to a second contract.
Trey Lance’s reaction to Ran Carthon securing Titans GM job stirs 49ers trade speculation
San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Trey Lance was certainly happy that Ran Carthon was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ new General Manager. After the former 49ers‘ executive left for the Titans, Lance’s social media activity showed that he might have interest in joining him. After being in the 49ers’ front office from 2017-2022, Carthon is getting […] The post Trey Lance’s reaction to Ran Carthon securing Titans GM job stirs 49ers trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com
ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make
The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
