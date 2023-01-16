Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Landmark Theaters Grand Opening Scheduled For Jan. 26
Landmark Theatres Pasadena grand reopening will take place on Thursday, January 26, according to a statement released by the company. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Playhouse Village Association will attend an invitation only ribbon-cutting event. The theater will be open on the 26th for...
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: It’s Not Hard to Find Local People Displaced by the Freeway
Applications for the 710 Stub Working Group are now online. And as part of that group, the City Council voted to include at least two of the members shall be descendants of a resident or community member that was displaced by the proposed 710 Freeway expansion, consideration may also be given to displacement due to 210 Freeway, according to information provided by the City.
pasadenanow.com
2024 Rose Parade to Celebrate a “World of Music: The Universal Language”
“Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language” will be the theme for the 2024 Rose Parade, newly confirmed President and Chairman of the Board of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association Alex Aghajanian announced Thursday night. “The 2024 theme brings us together through music,” Aghajanian said on the...
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Health Offers Free Seminars to Community About the Fentanyl Crisis
In California and nationally, there has been a rise in deaths associated with fentanyl poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 alone, 80,816 people died in the U.S. of overdoses that primarily involved fentanyl, commonly added as a filler to other drug substances, unknown to the buyer, which results in many unintentional fatal overdoses.
pasadenanow.com
Assemblymember Chris Holden Introduces Lead Testing Bill for TK-12 Schools
Pasadena Assemblymember Chris Holden introduced, AB 249, School-site Lead Testing on Wednesday. The bill requires water utilities to test water faucets and fixtures in Transitional Kindergarten (TK)-12 schools for lead concentrations greater than five parts per a billion (5 ppb) over the next five years and replace fixtures that test above the standard.
pasadenanow.com
La Salle Students Receive Distinguished Awards through its Partnership with National Hispanic Institute
Last Summer, La Salle College Preparatory partnered with the National Hispanic Institute (NHI) to offer students the opportunity to apply for membership with NHI, an internationally recognized youth leadership program. As a result of this partnership, eight of our students met with other students from schools representing Nevada, Arizona, California, and the country of Mexico at the University of San Diego for a 6-day experience to speak their minds about how they can influence their community. Students were assigned to teams and, after many hours of preparation, engaged in debates in Spanish and English. Out of almost 100 students, three of our Lancers received distinguished awards for their stellar performance.
pasadenanow.com
Matt McIntyre Named Showcase House Benefit Chair
Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has announced that Matt McIntyre has been selected as the Benefit Chair for the 58th Pasadena Showcase House of Design. McIntyre is the first male member to serve in the position in the organization’s 75-year history. “When asked to take on this role, I felt that it was quite an honor,” he says. “Pasadena Showcase is such a big part of the community and I want to see its continued success for many years to come.” A member of Pasadena Showcase since 2018, McIntyre has taken on various board positions and was also part of the Benefit Leadership Team for the 2022 Showcase House.
pasadenanow.com
Applications for the Former 710 Stub Working Group Are Now Online
The City has posted applications for local residents wishing to sit on the 710 stub working group. The group will address future uses of the recently acquired former 710 freeway right-of-way “stub” property in West Pasadena. More than 50 years ago, Caltrans seized hundreds of homes in southwestern...
pasadenanow.com
Municipal Services Committee Approves 10-Year Geothermal Deal Worth $188 Million
The Municipal Services Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a 10-year contract with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) for the purchase of geothermal energy and capacity from Calpine Geysers, LLC for $188 million. The proposed expansion of Pasadena Water and Power’s (PWP) renewable resources portfolio is set to meet California’s...
pasadenanow.com
Carver Lunar New Year Celebration The Year of The Rabbit
Today, on Friday, January 20, 2023, Carver Elementary School PTA will be hosting a wonderful Lunar Year Celebration at Carver School campus. The Carver PTA is ringing in the Lunar New Year 2023, Year of the Rabbit with a day of celebration! A special Chinese Lunch menu will be provided by the Carver cafeteria without additional charge this year.
pasadenanow.com
First Coffee with a Cop Event of 2023 on Wednesday
Seeking to improve trust and build relationships between local law enforcement and the community, 2023’s first ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event will be held next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Sailors Brew Coffee. “Join us next Wednesday, January 25, for the first Coffee with a Cop event of...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Attracts Top-Notch Preschool Teachers
Lindsay Lewis, PUSD Director of Early Childhood Education (photo courtesy PUSD) Five-year-old Victoria paints with watercolors at the Cleveland Dual Language Children’s Center in Pasadena and says her favorite thing about going to “big-kid school” is playing with her friends. Her pigtailed BFF, Paloma, agrees and proudly mentions she can do “real gymnastics” but admits, “I cannot do a summersault because I’m four years old.”
pasadenanow.com
Council Approves More Funds to Assist Homeless
The City Council approved a budget amendment allowing $75,000 to be transferred from the General Fund to the City’s health department to provide supplemental emergency shelter services. The item was agendized after Friends In Deed Executive Director Rabbi Joshua Grater told Pasadena Now he could not house all those...
pasadenanow.com
First Community Meeting About Sierra Madre Boulevard Green Street Stormwater Capture Project Wednesday
Pasadena’s Department of Public Works will hold the first community meeting about the Sierra Madre Boulevard Green Street Stormwater Capture Project on Wednesday at the Victory Park Recreation Center, located at 2575 Paloma Street. The meeting, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., will be an “open house” that will introduce...
pasadenanow.com
PEF: Amplifying PUSD Student Voices
ED Talk Interview – Mya Hernandez from Pasadena Educational Foundation on Vimeo. Editor’s Note: “As part of PEF’s commitment to raising the voices of our students, we are featuring a selection of opinion articles and other works written by students.”. Student representation in school settings has...
pasadenanow.com
Pacific Asia Museum Is Back With In-Person Events To Celebrate Lunar New Year with Pomp
Ushering in the Year of the Rabbit on Sunday, the USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena is bringing together traditional dances, musical performances and martial arts demonstrations for their Lunar New Year celebration. “We are thrilled to be back in person this year to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit....
pasadenanow.com
Four Lawyers from Pasadena’s Hahn & Hahn Named To 2023 Super Lawyers List
Four attorneys from Hahn and Hahn LLP have been selected by their peers to be included in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list, the Pasadena-based law firm said. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers throughout the state are selected to be named “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
pasadenanow.com
The Tournament of Roses Announces 2023-2024 Leadership and Organizational Structure
In addition to confirming Alex Aghajanian as President and Chairman of the Board for the 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association in a Thursday night celebration at Tournament House, the Association’s Board of Directors also announced Ruth Martinez-Baenen will serve as the Association’s President in 2031. Martinez-Baenen has...
pasadenanow.com
New Pasadena Police Chief Provided Updates on Department’s Transition to the California Incident Based Reporting System
Pasadena and law enforcement agencies across the state last year transitioned to the new data collection system known as the California Incident-Based Reporting System (CIBRS). The transition enabled law enforcement agencies to collect more in-depth information about specific incidents. The system is an expansion of the FBI’s National Incident Based...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD Director of Early Childhood Education Lindsey Lewis’ Article Gets Published in ACSA’s Leadership Magazine
PUSD congratulates its very own Lindsay Lewis, PUSD Director of Early Childhood Education! Her article about Pasadena’s youngest learners was published in the state’s leading magazine for educators. Check it out at https://leadership.acsa.org/high-quality-early-education. ACSA’s Leadership magazine provides in-depth information about the most critical issues facing education leaders today....
Comments / 0