7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
The five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Is your favorite on the list?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey RewardDeanLandMarietta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-75 near downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man was struck and killed while on the downtown connector overnight near Andrew Young International Boulevard, according to police. Atlanta Police says this is not a hit and run. This happened just after 3 a.m. Friday. Traffic was at a standstill for hours as police investigated...
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism
A 26-year-old protester camped out in a forest where Atlanta plans to build a public safety training center was killed by police this week after allegedly shooting and wounding a state trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jan. 18 fatal shooting happened near Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb County while the GBI […] The post Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
fox5atlanta.com
Twitter suspends account calling for 'retaliation' for protestor killed near planned police training site
ATLANTA - Twitter has suspended an account that called for a "night of rage" after a person was killed during demonstrations surrounding a planned Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement shot and killed a protestor who shot a Georgia state...
Hawk at Zoo Atlanta gets in fight with wild animal, dies
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta announced with a heavy heart that after over 20 years in their care, a Harris hawk died following a fight with a wild animal, according to the park on Friday. The zoo said that Tahoe the Harris hawk was hatched in 1999, joining their family...
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Keep Getting Hit By Cars. This City Lawmaker Is Trying to Change That.
Getting hit by a car is a personal experience that Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier doesn’t want any of his constituents to endure the way he did years ago. On Jan. 3, Dozier, who represents District 4, introduced a set of proposed changes to zoning laws around the Atlanta BeltLine.
Widow of Midtown shooting victim remembers husband as funny and kind man
Alicia Freeman feared the worst when she received a call from Grady Memorial Hospital telling her that her husband had b...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historic Atlanta restaurant that fed Dr. King for years honors his legacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a restaurant in our city where you can sit down and feel the presence of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a native son of Atlanta. Paschal’s Soul Food Restaurant is currently on Northside Drive. The original location is where...
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
Local improv theatre moves out of Edgewood location after removal
ATLANTA — Village Theatre, the improv performing arts center that brought 11 years of comedy to locals, is now seeing an end as it moves out of its Edgewood location. The center, located on Decatur Street, announced its move in a Facebook post Wednesday. Officials with the local theatre...
Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, prosecutors say
Fulton County prosecutors allege that Kahlieff Adams, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants, handed him a Percocet pill in o...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death
ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Stone Mountain conducted a Freedom March & Honorary Street Renaming Celebration. The street that was once E. Mountain Street is now named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in honor of the Great Civil Rights Activist.
Children return to class after tornadoes strike Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Children will be returning to school today in the City of Griffin and Spalding County for a half-day, to be with each other for the first time since the tornadoes tore through their communities last week. Their neighborhoods were some of the hardest hit in...
‘We need an independent investigation:’ Protest supporter says those arrested did not deserve it
ATLANTA — Outside the DeKalb County Jail, supporters gathered and made noise, hoping those above could hear their support. One supporter, Misty Novitch, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that those arrested do not deserve it. “The state of Georgia is trying to...
Dozens of drivers caught on camera barreling through busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Neighbors are fed up with drivers barreling through a busy intersection in southeast Atlanta and putting their lives at risk. In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, drivers have been caught on camera blowing through stop signs at a busy intersection filled with pedestrians. It is happening...
Comments / 0