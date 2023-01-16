Read full article on original website
Housing Department Vetting New Site to Host Cold Weather Shelter
The City’s housing department is close to coming to terms on a site that will serve as a cold weather shelter, according to Housing Director Bill Huang. Huang informed the Council of the potential shelter at Wednesday’s special meeting. At that meeting the City Council improved more funds to assist the homeless, including money for motel vouchers.
Municipal Services Committee Approves 10-Year Geothermal Deal Worth $188 Million
The Municipal Services Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a 10-year contract with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) for the purchase of geothermal energy and capacity from Calpine Geysers, LLC for $188 million. The proposed expansion of Pasadena Water and Power’s (PWP) renewable resources portfolio is set to meet California’s...
Fire Chief Chad Augustin To Present Comprehensive Citywide Evacuation Plan at City Meeting Wednesday
Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin will present the City of Pasadena’s Citywide Evacuation Plan before the Public Safety Committee which meets on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. The Evacuation Plan identifies three hazards as “high risk” for Pasadena: wildfires (especially the wildfire urban interface), floods (including wind-driven water), and hazardous materials release.
First Community Meeting About Sierra Madre Boulevard Green Street Stormwater Capture Project Wednesday
Pasadena’s Department of Public Works will hold the first community meeting about the Sierra Madre Boulevard Green Street Stormwater Capture Project on Wednesday at the Victory Park Recreation Center, located at 2575 Paloma Street. The meeting, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., will be an “open house” that will introduce...
Council Approves More Funds to Assist Homeless
The City Council approved a budget amendment allowing $75,000 to be transferred from the General Fund to the City’s health department to provide supplemental emergency shelter services. The item was agendized after Friends In Deed Executive Director Rabbi Joshua Grater told Pasadena Now he could not house all those...
Special Council Meeting Wednesday Will Take Up Funding for Supplemental Emergency Shelter Services
According to an amended agenda for Wednesday’s special City Council meeting, the City Council will deliberate on a budget amendment that would allow $75,000 to be transferred from the General Fund to the City’s health department to provide supplemental emergency shelter services. Last week, Friends In Deed Executive...
New Pasadena Police Chief Provided Updates on Department’s Transition to the California Incident Based Reporting System
Pasadena and law enforcement agencies across the state last year transitioned to the new data collection system known as the California Incident-Based Reporting System (CIBRS). The transition enabled law enforcement agencies to collect more in-depth information about specific incidents. The system is an expansion of the FBI’s National Incident Based...
Political Gumbo: It’s Not Hard to Find Local People Displaced by the Freeway
Applications for the 710 Stub Working Group are now online. And as part of that group, the City Council voted to include at least two of the members shall be descendants of a resident or community member that was displaced by the proposed 710 Freeway expansion, consideration may also be given to displacement due to 210 Freeway, according to information provided by the City.
Application Period for Pasadena Rental Housing Board Opens Monday, Jan. 23
The filing period for the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) application process begins on Monday, Jan. 23. Application packets will be available at the office of the city clerk, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Room S228. The city clerk will conduct an applicant workshop at 9 a.m. on Monday in City...
Assemblymember Chris Holden Introduces Lead Testing Bill for TK-12 Schools
Pasadena Assemblymember Chris Holden introduced, AB 249, School-site Lead Testing on Wednesday. The bill requires water utilities to test water faucets and fixtures in Transitional Kindergarten (TK)-12 schools for lead concentrations greater than five parts per a billion (5 ppb) over the next five years and replace fixtures that test above the standard.
PCC Seeks Applicants for Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
Following the passage of Measure PCC in November 2022, Pasadena City College is calling on local residents to serve on the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee. The legally mandated committee is principally charged with ensuring the proper expenditure of bond funding for construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, or replacement projects covered in the project list. The body will also keep the public informed about the bond spending through an independent annual audit.
Landmark Theaters Grand Opening Scheduled For Jan. 26
Landmark Theatres Pasadena grand reopening will take place on Thursday, January 26, according to a statement released by the company. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Playhouse Village Association will attend an invitation only ribbon-cutting event. The theater will be open on the 26th for...
La Salle Students Receive Distinguished Awards through its Partnership with National Hispanic Institute
Last Summer, La Salle College Preparatory partnered with the National Hispanic Institute (NHI) to offer students the opportunity to apply for membership with NHI, an internationally recognized youth leadership program. As a result of this partnership, eight of our students met with other students from schools representing Nevada, Arizona, California, and the country of Mexico at the University of San Diego for a 6-day experience to speak their minds about how they can influence their community. Students were assigned to teams and, after many hours of preparation, engaged in debates in Spanish and English. Out of almost 100 students, three of our Lancers received distinguished awards for their stellar performance.
First Coffee with a Cop Event of 2023 on Wednesday
Seeking to improve trust and build relationships between local law enforcement and the community, 2023’s first ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event will be held next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Sailors Brew Coffee. “Join us next Wednesday, January 25, for the first Coffee with a Cop event of...
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Watercolor Series: Sketching the Gardens click for more information ». Taking inspiration from The Huntington’s 130 acres of gardens, join artist Robert Sherrill for an eight-part series in watercolor sketching. This fun and approachable course, incorporating pen, ink, pencil, and watercolor, is great for students of all levels. Participants will learn fundamentals o…
Pasadena Man Dies After Apparently Being Struck By Truck
A Pasadena man in his seventies died from serious injuries in an incident that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Walnut Street north of the Smart and Final iris store in the 3200 block of Walnut Street, police said. “The male had traumatic injuries and was unresponsive and unfortunately even...
Pasadena Unified Attracts Top-Notch Preschool Teachers
Lindsay Lewis, PUSD Director of Early Childhood Education (photo courtesy PUSD) Five-year-old Victoria paints with watercolors at the Cleveland Dual Language Children’s Center in Pasadena and says her favorite thing about going to “big-kid school” is playing with her friends. Her pigtailed BFF, Paloma, agrees and proudly mentions she can do “real gymnastics” but admits, “I cannot do a summersault because I’m four years old.”
Pasadena Waldorf School 7th Graders’ Portrait Drawing Class with HS Art Teacher Mr. Peters
Pasadena Waldorf School’s Grade 7 students visited PWS High School last week for a portrait drawing class with HS Art Teacher Mr. Peters. Students are made aware of the creative process, which includes brainstorming, problem solving, and analyzing and evaluating art. Design problems are solved using visual art structures and functions, while leaving room for a student’s own personal ideas and artistic style. Students begin to see how the creative process relates to all disciplines, and come to know art as a tool of communication and self-expression.
Police Chief Harris To Update Committee With Data on Racial Identity Profiling During Traffic, Pedestrian Stops
The Pasadena Police Department, which started collecting data on January 1 2022 to implement the state’s racial profiling laws, will update the Public Safety committee on its progress with the process on Wednesday. The Police Department was scheduled to begin reporting the data to the U.S. Department of Justice...
Report: City Gang Outreach Team Prevented or Interupted 88 Potentially Violent Gang-Related Incidents
A report by the Pasadena Public Health Department said its gang violence prevention and mediation team prevented dozens of potentially violent gang-related incidents from occuring in late 2022. The report will be part of a presentation by the Health Dept. Wednesday before the Public Safety Committee detailing the Department’s Gang...
