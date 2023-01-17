Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Police asking for information regarding murder of man at Mesa Goodwill
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mesa Police Department has an unsolved murder at a Goodwill store, and officers are asking for the public’s help. Investigators said 32-year-old Johnathan Gliege was found not breathing at the thrift store parking lot at University Drive and Gilbert Road around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
KOLD-TV
Police officer seriously hurt after crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale police officer has been seriously hurt after a crash near a busy intersection early Friday. Initial reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. to the area of 59th and Olive avenues. Glendale police confirmed that the officer was rushed to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. At this time, investigators believe the officer was going northbound on 59th Avenue when the other car tried to come out of a driveway and crashed.
Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting
PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
KTAR.com
Task force finds 19 stolen cars in Phoenix salvage yards, arrests 1 owner
PHOENIX – An Arizona law enforcement task force recovered more than a dozen stolen vehicles during a sweep of suspected chop shops in Phoenix this week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release one suspect was arrested Tuesday and 19 stolen vehicles were found during multiagency inspections of salvage yards along a stretch of Broadway Road near 43rd Avenue.
AZFamily
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for...
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 rollover crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, impairment suspected
PHOENIX - A deadly rollover crash temporarily shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened near the Grant Street exit after a work truck was clipped by a speeding car. Two women were inside that car, and it reportedly...
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
AZFamily
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Investigators say 52-year-old Charon Mayo said she wanted...
fox10phoenix.com
Man drove without tires for miles before causing Glendale crash: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man drove four miles without any tires before crashing into a car in Glendale, police said. 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic was found unconscious in the driver's seat by the time officers arrived on Jan. 17. His tires were reportedly blown out for some time before the accident happened.
KTAR.com
Driver arrested, accused of DUI after wrecking car without tires in Glendale
PHOENIX – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other offenses after wrecking a car with no tires in Glendale this week, authorities said. Officers found 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota after it collided with another car Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department said on social media. The post didn’t say where the crash occurred.
KOLD-TV
Casa Grande student allegedly caught with firearm at school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old Casa Grande Union High School student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to campus. Kyren Lee Antone was arrested by Casa Grande police after administration was told that he had hidden a gun in his backpack. Officers confiscated the...
AZFamily
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
Scottsdale police investigating Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles
An investigation is underway after two reports of someone throwing Molotov cocktails at vehicles in Scottsdale recently.
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closure in Phoenix among restrictions on Valley roadways
PHOENIX — Multiple freeway restrictions, including a closure in north Phoenix and at Sky Harbor Airport, are set to occur this weekend. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
'He was very kind-hearted, very funny': Woman searches for answers after brother killed outside Mesa Goodwill
MESA, Ariz. — Investigators are seeking information on the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of a Goodwill store in Mesa. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was discovered not breathing Tuesday night at about 7 p.m. near Gilbert Road and University Drive. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
KOLD-TV
Deputies seize 160+ fentanyl pills at Maricopa Co. jail facility in one week; crackdown continues
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says earlier this week it found several newly booked inmates attempting to smuggle fentanyl pills by concealing them in their bodies. In the first incident at the ITR (Intake, Transfer and Release) facility, the sheriff’s office says an inmate was...
AZFamily
Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
KTAR.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal August shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a double-shooting that left a woman dead in Phoenix last year, authorities said Wednesday. Turrail Lightfoot, 44, is wanted in the August death of 37-year-old Latoya Davis, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police...
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale police mourns death of K9 officer 'Kane'
The Scottsdale Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its canine officers. Officials say Kane was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer and passed away Monday. Police say Kane served for two years as a dual-purpose narcotics and patrol K9. Kane was responsible for many criminal apprehensions and...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County deputy hurt after Tempe crash involving semi
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Maricopa County deputy was hospitalized after a semi crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning, officials said. The on-duty deputy was heading southbound near Baseline and Rural roads just before 4 a.m. when his marked SUV was T-boned by a semi, Tempe police said. Both drivers were...
