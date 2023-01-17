ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista rollover crash kills 1

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – An elderly person is dead after their vehicle rolled over and hit multiple parked cars in Chula Vista, announced the city’s police agency Monday.

Multiple calls came in around 6:43 a.m. stating that the crash happened in the 1800 block of Port Renwick, said Officer Ryan Culver.

Culver said the vehicle involved was a Buick Envision. Upon further investigation police determined that 71-year-old Samuel Montes was in the vehicle going eastbound on Port Renwick, hit a curb and overturned.

The Buick then hit two empty parked vehicles and then came to rest, officials said.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they attempted to render lifesaving measures. Montes later died at a hospital.

Montes’ family has been notified about their death. Police are still trying to figure out why the crash occurred.

Anyone who may have seen the wreck is asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-417-9436.

