Coach Jerome Tang's message to Kansas State basketball fans: All you need is love

MANHATTAN — Jerome Tang still wasn't quite sure what to make of the Sunflower Showdown on the eve of his first meeting with Kansas as Kansas State head basketball coach.

"I really don't know, because I haven't been here," he said.

But Tang had some very clear ideas on what he would like to see from the in-state rivalry when his No. 15-ranked Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) take on No. 2 KU (16-1, 5-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at sold-out Bramlage Coliseum.

"To me a rivalry is when both teams are winning games and it's close, not just because one fan base doesn't like the other fan base," he said. "To make it a rivalry, both sides have got to do something, and I don't know that we have made it a rivalry.

"That's what I'm here to do, to try and make this thing a rivalry."

More: Wildcats looking for sellout crowd to bring the noise against Kansas in Sunflower Showdown

In order to help that happen, Tang continued, he would like to see Wildcat fans re-channel their energy when the Jayhawks come to town. His message, especially to the students: All you need is love.

"I don't want our fans to show up to the game because they hate the other team," Tang said. "I want them to show up because they love Kansas State.

"Our guys, every guy on our roster, they didn't pick the school because they hated somebody else. They picked this school because they love us as a staff, they love this community, and they love this university. And I would be interested to see how we can really change this thing around if we're motivated by love, rather than by hate."

It couldn't hurt. KU has dominated the series in recent years, winning the last seven games and 15 of 16.

"I just feel — and I know I'm going to upset some people — but I feel like we, the Kansas State community and family, allow them to live rent-free in our heads way too much," Tang said. "This game, it's one game in the conference. If we win, we get one win. If we lose, we get one loss. That's it.

"I came here to try and win a Big 12 championship and win a national championship."

More: Kansas State basketball can ill afford to let the sting of first Big 12 loss linger

So there is the conundrum for Tang. On one hand, he welcomes the fans' passion when it comes to the Sunflower Showdown, while at the same time the message to his team is to look at the bigger picture.

"It doesn't win us the national championship," Tang said. "It doesn't win us the Big 12, (and) it doesn't guarantee us the NCAA Tournament. Nobody's getting drafted after this game.

"If you win this game and lose the next four, what good is it? It's the next game on the schedule."

That said, the game will match two ranked teams — K-State slipped two spots to No. 15 in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 following last Saturday's 82-68 loss at TCU — in front of a national ESPN television audience. Tang knows it, and so do his players.

While KU is accustomed to the spotlight, it is something new for most of the Wildcats. In fact, only three of them — Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud with K-State and Tykei Greene last year with Stony Brook — have ever faced the Jayhawks.

More: Three takeaways from Kansas State basketball's first Big 12 loss in 82-68 blowout at hands of TCU

"Yes, they're human, and yes we're going to have to adjust to it, and yes we've addressed it," Tang said. "Yes, we've talked about it, but they still have to go through and live through that emotion.

"And the team on the other side, they've been through that. They're everybody's Super Bowl. They've gotten everybody's best game, and so they're used to that."

And the K-State fans can do their part to help, Tang added.

"Let's show up to every game because we love Kansas State," he said. "Let's pack Bramlage and make it the Octagon of Doom because we love Kansas State, not because we hate somebody."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Coach Jerome Tang's message to Kansas State basketball fans: All you need is love