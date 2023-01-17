Read full article on original website
Renée Geyer, Australian jazz and soul singer, dies aged 69
Australian jazz and soul icon Renée Geyer, known for songs including It’s A Man’s Man’s World and Say I Love You, has died at the age of 69. The singer was in hospital for hip surgery in Geelong, but died from complications after surgery, her record label, the Mushroom Group, said in a statement on Tuesday. While in hospital, she was also diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
NOFX announce UK headline shows as part of their farewell tour
NOFX will play four albums in full at their newly-announced UK shows
Maggie Lindemann is touring Australia for the first time
Pop punk sensation Maggie Lindemann is heading to Australia for her first tour of the country. After touring her home country in March and April, the U.S. singer-songwriter will then perform three East Coast shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney throughout the following month (see full dates below). Tickets go...
Liam Gallagher claims Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”
Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his brother Noel Gallagher has recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”. The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter earlier today (January 18), writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.
Madonna adds second date on Las Vegas tour stop
Global icon Madonna will celebrate her 40-year career with the 2023 Celebration Tour, which now includes two nights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald have announced they are getting divorced
Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara Macdonald have announced that they are to divorce. The couple, who married at a private ceremony at the Lime Wood Hotel in the New Forest in 2011, had been together for 22 years. They have two sons – Donovan and Sonny who were born in 2007 and 2010.
Hilltop Hoods, Sampa The Great, Broods & more announced for Ability Fest
Dylan Alcott is, it’s safe to say, a bit of a national treasure, so it’s no surprise that his foundation has attracted an impressive lineup for this year’s Ability Fest. Australia’s first all-accessible music festival is set to be held in Birrarung Marr in Melbourne on Saturday, March 25th (12pm-10pm). It should be noted that it’s strictly for those aged 18 and over.
So Solid Crew, Oxide & Neutrino, Maxwell D and more announced for UK Garage All Stars UK Tour
So Solid Crew, Oxide & Neutrino, Maxwell D and more have been announced for the 2023 UK Garage All Stars tour – buy tickets here. Details of the tour were announced last week, revealing that the show has been put together by So Solid Crew and S9 founder Megaman alongside UK promoters Triple A, and will feature 30 genre-defining artists.
NOFX Reveal Initial 2023 ‘Final Tour’ Dates
NOFX have been talking for a little while now about winding down their career, and now we've got the first dates of what is being billed as their "Final Tour." While all the dates have yet to be revealed, the band is promising 40 Cities with 40 Songs Per Day to mark their 40 years in the music business. Among the first wave of tour dates revealed with be a number of NOFX Punk in Drublic Festival appearances.
DMA’s share euphoric new single ‘Fading Like A Picture’
DMA’s have released another new single from their forthcoming fourth studio album ‘How Many Dreams?’. Titled ‘Fading Like A Picture’, the new song is a lightly euphoric indie rock cut that was a proper collaborative effort from the three-piece. “Tommy (O’Dell) wrote the majority of...
HAIM are in the studio working on fourth album
HAIM are back in the studio to work on their fourth album, as revealed in a new clip posted to the trio’s TikTok. In a video shared on the social platform yesterday (January 15) Este and Danielle can be seen pulling sister Alana back through a door as she struggles to escape.
Pierce Brothers and Tash Sultana drop new single ‘High and Unsteady’
Buskers turned Australian music scene staple Pierce Brothers have teamed up with ARIA winning artist Tash Sultana for their energetic folk track ‘High and Unsteady’. The new summer single, which was released today, features waves of clean electric guitar tones alongside an upbeat tempo that is underscored by a much darker tone. While ‘High and Unsteady’ may sound jovial in many parts, it’s poignant lyrics which explore the nature of the emotional pain associated with addiction and its strain on a relationship add a profound layer to the track.
Depeche Mode’s ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ enjoys streaming boost after featuring in ‘The Last of Us’
The Depeche Mode song ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ has enjoyed a 220 per cent streaming boost in the US, following its inclusion in the HBO series The Last Of Us. The track, which first appeared on the band’s sixth studio album ‘Music For The Masses’ in 1987, was played in the final scene of the show’s pilot episode on Sunday (January 15). According to Billboard, streams of the song subsequently tripled in the States, increasing by 220.5 per cent overnight.
Babymetal share thunderous new single ‘Metal Kingdom’ and reveal album tracklist
Babymetal have shared a new single, ‘Metal Kingdom’ and shared the tracklist from their upcoming album ‘The Other One’. The third single to be taken from ‘The Other One’, ‘Metal Kingdom’ opens with twinkling electronics before transforming into a soaring metal anthem – check it out below.
Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to announce band for Glastonbury 2023
Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly announced the group’s appearance at Glastonbury 2023.Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, the 58-year-old musician revealed details of his band’s summer plans, including a show at Hyde Park a week after Glastonbury.After speaking of the London show, McKagan added: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” The Independent has contacted Guns N’ Roses and Glastonbury for comment.So far, Elton John has been the only musician officially confirmed to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival this year.The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis in December 2022...
How AC/DC Hit the Mark With ‘Heatseeker’
Like a missile locked on target, AC/DC's "Heatseeker" was a hot moment during an otherwise cool period. Although their albums were still going platinum, the quintet's 1983-88 stretch was considered fallow, both commercially and artistically. After opening the decade with the one-two punch of Back in Black and For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), AC/DC entered retread mode on subsequent records like 1983's Flick of the Switch and 1985's Fly on the Wall, with the monotony only broken up by a few standout songs, ambitious tours and the intriguing Who Made Who soundtrack album for the 1986 Stephen King film Maximum Overdrive.
Pet Shop Boys CD becomes one of the most expensive ever sold on Discogs
A Pet Shop Boys CD from 2003 has become one of the most expensive ever sold on Discogs. ‘Pop Art: The Hits – 5 Songs From Our History’ was released via Parlophone solely in Japan two decades ago, and was limited to 25 copies. The CD collates some...
