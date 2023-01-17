Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Is Family Guy coming to Fortnite?
Fortnite collaborations have turned into an essential part of every season. As soon as a new line of skins become available, the rumor mill starts to turn for the next one. Most recently, fans have been speculating whether Family Guy could be the franchise that could make its way to Fortnite. A Peter Griffin skin has been a hot debate in the community since 2021, as there have been multiple leaks hinting at the new potential skin line by Epic Games.
Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Years After Justin Bieber Romance
A new romance has kicked off in 2023 for Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. The pair are officially dating after Taggart called it quits with ex-girlfriend Eve Jobs, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Only Murderers in the Building star and musician have taken their budding relationship public after they're allegedly done restricting their outings to "members-only clubs." According to US Weekly, an insider close to the new couple shared that "they aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs." The pal added that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are "very casual and low-key."...
Red Power Ranger Austin St. John Won't Attend The 30-Year Reunion
"Power Rangers" is one of those franchises that continues to withstand the test of time, with an incredible amount of TV seasons and numerous movies that speak for themselves. While fans prepare for another movie reboot, the series got some of its best news in decades — a "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" reunion.
tvinsider.com
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
ComicBook
ROH Star Jay Briscoe Dies at 38
Jamin Pugh, who is known as Jay Briscoe of the famed Ring of Honor Tag Team The Briscoes, has passed away at the age of 38. AEW President Tony Khan announced the tragic news on Twitter, writing a tribute to both stars and saying that AEW will do whatever they can for his family. Khan wrote "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis
The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
The Rarest Banner In Fortnite
"Fortnite" may be one of the most iconic battle royale titles on the market, but there's more to it than just the battle royale feature. Between cosmetics, emotes, dances, and other player customization options, the game can feel like a collector's dream. While some players focus on getting the coolest skins around, like Starfire from "Teen Titans" or the "Goat Simulator 3" skin, others focus on a less-popular collectible: Banners.
Where Did Those Rumors of Liam Hemsworth Cheating on Miley Cyrus Come From? An Investigation
So, Miley Cyrus released “Flowers,” a breakup track and music video, on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Entertainingly shady, yes—but now social media is positively awash with the claim that Hemsworth cheated on Cyrus with 14 separate women in the very house where the video was filmed.
wmagazine.com
Jenna Ortega Continues Her Scream Queen Legacy in the Scream 6 Trailer
Scream 6, the latest installment in Wes Craven’s iconic horror franchise, has made its return. The first trailer for the film finds masked killer Ghostface not in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California but roaming the streets of New York City, stalking his prey — which includes a star-studded cast featuring Jenna Ortega, Scream alum Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.
‘Boy Meets World’ Writer Claims Co-Creator April Kelly Was Fired After Season 1: ‘It Was Traumatic’
The curtain on “Boy Meets World” continues to be pulled back via the “Pod Meets World” podcast. During Wednesday’s episode, writer Janette Kotichas joined hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong to discuss her experience on the show working under co-creators Michael Jacobs and April Kelly. She explained that she already had a working relationship with Kelly, who told her she’d pitched the idea of the show to Disney and they were pairing her up with another writer to create the show. With that, Kelly brought her into “Boy Meets World.” Fishel noted that past writers who had been on the...
An All That Reunion Is Happening With Amanda Bynes
Watch: Amanda Bynes to REUNITE With Her All That Co-Stars: Find Out Where!. Bring in the dancing lobsters because we have some news that will make you feeling nostalgic AF. Eighteen years after All That went off air, Amanda Bynes and other former cast members—including Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg—are reuniting at '90s Con from March 17 to 19.
Hogwarts Legacy’s new cinematic trailer nails the atmosphere fans want to feel
You can never go wrong with some John Williams.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cafe Reveals Its Strangely Delicious Menu
Chainsaw Man earned its place last year as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen in 2022, as viewers came to fall in love with the tragic tale of Denji and himself and his fellow Devil Hunters' attempt to take down supernatural forces threatening mankind. While the series has become popular in North America and the world at large, Japan is once again getting an exclusive with a Chainsaw Man Cafe swinging open its doors and offering a hilarious menu that imagines the Devil Hunters as chefs.
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Pulling Content From WWE Network On Peacock
When the WWE Network first launched in 2014 it gave fans a central place to find all things WWE and more content was added over time. In 2020 WWE started airing content from independent companies such as PROGRESS Wrestling, wXw, ICW, and EVOLVE before EVOLVE was purchased by WWE. However,...
ComicBook
Pokemon Reveals Ash's Final Goal for the Anime
Pokemon has finally begun its final slate of episodes featuring Ash Ketchum and his adventures before he leaves the anime for good, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what the young world champion wants as his final goal for the anime! With the franchise getting ready to kick off its next wave of anime with a new set of protagonists in its next series, Ash is now making his final run through the regions of the Pokemon world now that he's officially a world champion. But that also means there's not much left for him to strive for.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
