Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
newsnationnow.com
New report shows Kohberger connection to Idaho victims
(NewsNation) — A former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, where stabbing victims Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers, told People magazine that Bryan Kohberger was a customer. The employee said that there was nothing suspicious about Kohberger but that he stood out because he...
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says
A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
Teen boy, mother arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
A 17-year-old boy and his mother were both taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting last month at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, which left a man dead. Lavon Longstreet was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home in Decatur, Georgia, said Bloomington Police Chief Booker...
A national wealth tax has gone nowhere. Now some states want to tax the ultra-rich.
The idea of a national wealth tax has been floated for years by the likes of President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren, although without yet gaining traction in Congress. Now, a group of lawmakers from eight states say they're stepping in to introduce their own wealth taxes, with the goal of raising billions to fund social programs.
Veteran knocks over knife-wielding man at Walmart
A U.S. military veteran hit a knife-wielding man with a pole after he threatened shoppers and employees at a Walmart in Columbia, South Carolina.
Remains of "Baby Jane Doe" found in 2012 identified, father arrested
Since 2012, the remains of the small child found behind a mobile home in Alabama were known only as "Baby Jane Doe." On Thursday, police in Opelika announced that they identified the girl as Amore Joveah Wiggins and arrested her father as a suspect in her death. Police Chief Shane...
Transgender people in rural America struggle to find doctors willing or able to provide care
For Tammy Rainey, finding a health care provider who knows about gender-affirming care has been a challenge in the rural northern Mississippi town where she lives. As a transgender woman, Rainey needs the hormone estrogen, which allows her to physically transition by developing more feminine features. But when she asked her doctor for an estrogen prescription, he said he couldn't provide that type of care.
Top Republican Patrick McHenry calls FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried a "world-class sociopath"
The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Patrick McHenry, thinks FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is a "world class sociopath" who "represents what is [the] absolute worst about the world of crypto." Earlier this month, Bankman-Fried entered a not guilty plea on a host of fraud charges stemming from...
Federal agents raid suspected fentanyl lab in Arizona amid effort to crack down on deadly drug
The government is trying to crack down on the illegal trade of fentanyl, a drug that is known for being highly dangerous and deadly. CBS News chief national affairs and Justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports on federal agents raiding a suspected fentanyl lab in Tucson, Arizona, and CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the severity of the crisis.
Law enforcement raid finds chemicals to make fentanyl in Arizona home
Law enforcement in Arizona raided a home and found precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl. The fear is drug traffickers may now manufacture fentanyl within the United States, as opposed to importing the synthetic opioid. CBS News justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.
Inside a Homeland Security raid that uncovered possible fentanyl chemicals
Tucson, Arizona — Before dawn on Thursday, Homeland Security agents huddled to brief on a raid in a quiet residential neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona. The target was a house where suspects possibly tied to fentanyl distribution allegedly operate. "We're looking for potential precursor chemicals," said Christian Webster, assistant special...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol assault
A Marine who said he was waiting for "Civil war 2" and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week...
Justice Department report says police aren't fully reporting hate crimes to the federal government: "An incomplete picture"
Police departments in New York and Los Angeles – the nation's two largest agencies – top the list of the approximately 7,000 police forces that don't report hate crimes to the federal government, according to a Department of Justice report released Wednesday. The lack of reporting has given...
