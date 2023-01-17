ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
newsnationnow.com

New report shows Kohberger connection to Idaho victims

(NewsNation) — A former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, where stabbing victims Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers, told People magazine that Bryan Kohberger was a customer. The employee said that there was nothing suspicious about Kohberger but that he stood out because he...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Transgender people in rural America struggle to find doctors willing or able to provide care

For Tammy Rainey, finding a health care provider who knows about gender-affirming care has been a challenge in the rural northern Mississippi town where she lives. As a transgender woman, Rainey needs the hormone estrogen, which allows her to physically transition by developing more feminine features. But when she asked her doctor for an estrogen prescription, he said he couldn't provide that type of care.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Federal agents raid suspected fentanyl lab in Arizona amid effort to crack down on deadly drug

The government is trying to crack down on the illegal trade of fentanyl, a drug that is known for being highly dangerous and deadly. CBS News chief national affairs and Justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports on federal agents raiding a suspected fentanyl lab in Tucson, Arizona, and CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the severity of the crisis.
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

Inside a Homeland Security raid that uncovered possible fentanyl chemicals

Tucson, Arizona — Before dawn on Thursday, Homeland Security agents huddled to brief on a raid in a quiet residential neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona. The target was a house where suspects possibly tied to fentanyl distribution allegedly operate. "We're looking for potential precursor chemicals," said Christian Webster, assistant special...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol assault

A Marine who said he was waiting for "Civil war 2" and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

CBS News

