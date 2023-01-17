Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Goshen Health unveils new medical office
Goshen (Ind.) Health has opened its new Goshen Physicians Family Medicine office inside North Webster (Ind.) Community Center, Ink Free News reported Jan. 17. The 1,100-square-foot facility is now one of 30 Goshen Health locations in four Indiana counties. Chelsea Wolf, DO, will be the primary physician. She formerly worked...
WNDU
‘Cherry Creek’ development project could bring up to 1400 homes to Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The foundation is being laid for a plan that could bring up to 1400 new homes to Goshen. The project is being called “truly unique” by developers, and it’s being built right across from Prairie View Elementary!. The development, dubbed “Cherry Creek,” will...
Times-Union Newspaper
New JCAP Coordinator Hired
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced Friday the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) coordinator. Trombley replaces Courtney Jenkins in the position. Trombley graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University. She...
WNDU
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community Development Planner Donny Ritsema told...
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, 91, Warsaw, died at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. She was born March 30, 1931, in Huntington, to Mary Edith Quinn and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, she married Robert Daniel Fisher in New Albany; he died Dec. 12, 2009.
Times-Union Newspaper
Burket Graduates 11 Students Early
BURKET — Eleven students have already graduated from Burket Educational Center this school year. Burket teacher Micah Lukens noted that in his annual report to the Tippecanoe Valley School Board at Monday’s meeting. Lukens said the number was "high for the first semester for us." Those students received...
Times-Union Newspaper
North Webster Town Council Reorganizes, Hears Projects Updates
NORTH WEBSTER – North Webster Town Council reorganized during its first meeting of the year Tuesday. The council approved Dan Thystrup as president for 2023, Jack Birch as town attorney, Greg Church as town marshal and Dave May as detective sergeant. The council also approved memberships for the town...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Donates $1,000 To Wagon Wheel For Scholarships
The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club announced it donated $1,000 to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts to give students scholarships for participation in classes at the Wagon Wheel Conservatory. The donation will allow students who may not have been able to afford classes at the Conservatory to experience the benefits...
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCHS Students Heading To Thespian State Conference This Weekend
Warsaw Community High School Select Theatre will take its production of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer to the Indiana Thespian State Conference this weekend. The troupe came in first place in November at the Indiana Thespian Regional Conference. The state competition will start Friday at St....
WNDU
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.20.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:47 p.m. Wednesday - Kayse Shantel Hamman, 42, of 107 N. Acorn St., #B, Syracuse, arrested on two charges of felony probation violation. No bond listed. • 1:58 p.m. Wednesday - Amber Rena Cassell, 31, of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ordinances Brought, Not Passed At Syracuse Council Meeting
SYRACUSE - It was back to the drawing board for a couple of ordinances brought before the Syracuse Town Council Tuesday night as two of the ordinances did not pass muster. According to Clerk-Treasurer Virginia Cazier, an ordinance brought to amend the town code regarding extending utilities outside of town limits died for lack of a vote.
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
WOWO News
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucus Names Rock To Harrison Township Board
MENTONE - Even though Ed Rock is retiring as the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director at the end of March, he will still be serving his community beyond that. Thursday evening, three precinct committeemen - including Rock himself - elected Rock out of the three candidates who filed to serve on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees. Rock, 67, replaces Gerald Weirick, who resigned effective Dec. 31, and will finish out the remainder of Weirick’s term. Weirick did not seek re-election in the 2022 election.
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
