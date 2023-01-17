Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Donates $1,000 To Wagon Wheel For Scholarships
The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club announced it donated $1,000 to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts to give students scholarships for participation in classes at the Wagon Wheel Conservatory. The donation will allow students who may not have been able to afford classes at the Conservatory to experience the benefits...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community Development Planner Donny Ritsema told...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko REMC To Hold Kate’s Kart Book Drive For Hospitalized Children
Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) will be holding a book drive the week of Jan. 23-27 to collect book donations for Kate’s Kart. As a local not-for-profit, Kate’s Kart provides books for hospitalized children at 21 Northeast Indiana hospitals. Anyone in the community, whether a KREMC member or not, can donate brand-new books to help fill the book cart at the KREMC facility.
WNDU
‘Cherry Creek’ development project could bring up to 1400 homes to Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The foundation is being laid for a plan that could bring up to 1400 new homes to Goshen. The project is being called “truly unique” by developers, and it’s being built right across from Prairie View Elementary!. The development, dubbed “Cherry Creek,” will...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, 91, Warsaw, died at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. She was born March 30, 1931, in Huntington, to Mary Edith Quinn and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, she married Robert Daniel Fisher in New Albany; he died Dec. 12, 2009.
Times-Union Newspaper
New JCAP Coordinator Hired
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced Friday the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) coordinator. Trombley replaces Courtney Jenkins in the position. Trombley graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University. She...
Times-Union Newspaper
North Webster Town Council Reorganizes, Hears Projects Updates
NORTH WEBSTER – North Webster Town Council reorganized during its first meeting of the year Tuesday. The council approved Dan Thystrup as president for 2023, Jack Birch as town attorney, Greg Church as town marshal and Dave May as detective sergeant. The council also approved memberships for the town...
Times-Union Newspaper
Thomas ‘Tom’ T. Julien
Tom (Thomas T.) Julien, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of 91. Tom was born June 27, 1931, in Arcanum, Ohio. He was the sixth of Russell and Clara Julien’s seven children. Raised in a Christian home, he received Christ as his Savior at an early age, and during his teenage years, dedicated his life to the Lord for missionary service. It was at Bob Jones University that he met Doris Briner, whose spiritual experience was identical. They were married Aug. 21, 1953, and the year following moved to Winona Lake, where Tom studied at Grace Theological Seminary (MDiv 1957; DD 1996). During their years in Winona Lake, they started the Grace Brethren Church in Fort Wayne.
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucus Names Rock To Harrison Township Board
MENTONE - Even though Ed Rock is retiring as the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director at the end of March, he will still be serving his community beyond that. Thursday evening, three precinct committeemen - including Rock himself - elected Rock out of the three candidates who filed to serve on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees. Rock, 67, replaces Gerald Weirick, who resigned effective Dec. 31, and will finish out the remainder of Weirick’s term. Weirick did not seek re-election in the 2022 election.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCHS Students Heading To Thespian State Conference This Weekend
Warsaw Community High School Select Theatre will take its production of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer to the Indiana Thespian State Conference this weekend. The troupe came in first place in November at the Indiana Thespian Regional Conference. The state competition will start Friday at St....
Times-Union Newspaper
Swaim To Serve Another Year As WL Council President
WINONA LAKE — Rick Swaim will take another turn as the Winona Lake Town Council president. At its meeting on Tuesday, the council chose Swaim for that role and made Heather James vice president. Town attorney Adam Turner also swore in Swaim and Jim Lancaster, as they both were...
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
Times-Union Newspaper
Janet R. Coughenour
Janet R. Coughenour, of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15. 2023, at the age of 84. Born on Aug. 17, 1938, Janet was the daughter of Gerald and Bessie Barnes Bowman. After graduating from Warsaw High School in 1956, Janet enlisted in the U.S. Navy from which she was honorably discharged. Throughout her adult life, Janet moved to and lived in several states across the United States. She worked a number of different jobs during her professional career which included a career as a color formulation chemist at various powder coating companies, a cashier at a Warsaw Lassus Gas Station and as an employee at Lowe’s. Janet enjoyed gambling at the casinos when she lived in Las Vegas, fishing off the pier at Barbee Lake, and watching the hummingbirds in her backyard. Janet will be remembered as a quiet, simple woman who loved spending time with her family, especially with her great-nieces: Scarlett, Calla, Maren and Greta.
Times-Union Newspaper
Bonds To Be Sought To Pay Remainder Of Parks Building Costs
To pay off the remaining costs of the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s new maintenance and office building, the city will be seeking park district bonds in an amount not to exceed $2.8 million. Park district bonds are something the Parks Board has never done before, board President Steve...
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next Month
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Approves Police DVR, Street Sweeper
CLAYPOOL - At Tuesday night's meeting, the Claypool Town Board approved the purchase of a new digital video recorder for the police department and a street sweeper from the town of Silver Lake. The new DVR costs $225 and will replace the old recorder, which has been malfunctioning. The street...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ordinances Brought, Not Passed At Syracuse Council Meeting
SYRACUSE - It was back to the drawing board for a couple of ordinances brought before the Syracuse Town Council Tuesday night as two of the ordinances did not pass muster. According to Clerk-Treasurer Virginia Cazier, an ordinance brought to amend the town code regarding extending utilities outside of town limits died for lack of a vote.
Times-Union Newspaper
Burket Graduates 11 Students Early
BURKET — Eleven students have already graduated from Burket Educational Center this school year. Burket teacher Micah Lukens noted that in his annual report to the Tippecanoe Valley School Board at Monday’s meeting. Lukens said the number was "high for the first semester for us." Those students received...
Times-Union Newspaper
Commissioners Approve Resolution For South Shore Residential TIF
Another step in the process toward the creation of the South Shore Residental Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District was approved by the Kosciusko County Commissioners Tuesday. Attorney Adam Turner, on behalf of the Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission, told the commissioners the Redevelopment Commission has been in the process of creating...
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
