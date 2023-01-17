Janet R. Coughenour, of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15. 2023, at the age of 84. Born on Aug. 17, 1938, Janet was the daughter of Gerald and Bessie Barnes Bowman. After graduating from Warsaw High School in 1956, Janet enlisted in the U.S. Navy from which she was honorably discharged. Throughout her adult life, Janet moved to and lived in several states across the United States. She worked a number of different jobs during her professional career which included a career as a color formulation chemist at various powder coating companies, a cashier at a Warsaw Lassus Gas Station and as an employee at Lowe’s. Janet enjoyed gambling at the casinos when she lived in Las Vegas, fishing off the pier at Barbee Lake, and watching the hummingbirds in her backyard. Janet will be remembered as a quiet, simple woman who loved spending time with her family, especially with her great-nieces: Scarlett, Calla, Maren and Greta.

