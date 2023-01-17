Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucus Names Rock To Harrison Township Board
MENTONE - Even though Ed Rock is retiring as the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director at the end of March, he will still be serving his community beyond that. Thursday evening, three precinct committeemen - including Rock himself - elected Rock out of the three candidates who filed to serve on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees. Rock, 67, replaces Gerald Weirick, who resigned effective Dec. 31, and will finish out the remainder of Weirick’s term. Weirick did not seek re-election in the 2022 election.
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Code Enforcement Discusses Standing On Two Properties
Warsaw Code Enforcement discussed the current standing on two SkyTeam Properties LLC properties at the Tuesday hearing. The cases of two properties owned by SkyTeam, 303 S. Indiana St., and 418 S. Union St., have been referred to Superior Court as they have not met code guidelines or expressed efforts to do so.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community Development Planner Donny Ritsema told...
max983.net
Marshall County Railroad Crossing Temporarily Closed
The railroad crossing in Burr Oak on State Road 17 in Marshall County is closed for a project. According to Town of Culver officials, NIPSCO is installing gas lines in the area and the railroad crossing will likely be closed through the end of next week. A detour around the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Council Considers Options On Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man's property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he had reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
hometownnewsnow.com
No Contact Order Imposed on Sullivan
(La Porte, IN) - A former longtime public servant made his initial appearance in La Porte Circuit Court yesterday. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is accused of going inside the home of a woman without her permission in Noble Township. He allegedly fondled himself in her bedroom and had contact with some of her undergarments.
Times-Union Newspaper
Commissioners Approve Resolution For South Shore Residential TIF
Another step in the process toward the creation of the South Shore Residental Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District was approved by the Kosciusko County Commissioners Tuesday. Attorney Adam Turner, on behalf of the Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission, told the commissioners the Redevelopment Commission has been in the process of creating...
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested after Marshall County Investigation, Pursuit
A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, January 17 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Marshall County Police say a report of a burglary and theft was received Saturday, December 31, 2022 at a storage unit on 11th Road east of U.S. 31. An investigation reportedly found 35-year-old Richard Devere Pritchett as the suspect in the case. Police attempted to find him at his residence in Rochester where stolen property was recovered, but he was not home at the time, according to the report.
greatlakesecho.org
EPA wins settlement in Elkhart, Indiana, pollution suit
Flexsteel Industries has agreed to settle a toxic pollution lawsuit by paying $9.8 million to clean up its former furniture manufacturing site in Elkhart, Indiana. The agreement finalized in December resolves a suit against Flexsteel Industries for groundwater contamination at the Lane Street industrial site and also requires the company to reimburse the Environmental Protection Agency for some past expenses in responding to the contamination.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.19.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:52 p.m. Tuesday - Gatlyn Kamron Eagle, 22, Wabash, arrested for theft. Bond: $600. • 6:07 p.m. Tuesday - Javier Garza, 27, of 340 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 111, Warsaw, arrested for driving while suspended...
Times-Union Newspaper
North Webster Town Council Reorganizes, Hears Projects Updates
NORTH WEBSTER – North Webster Town Council reorganized during its first meeting of the year Tuesday. The council approved Dan Thystrup as president for 2023, Jack Birch as town attorney, Greg Church as town marshal and Dave May as detective sergeant. The council also approved memberships for the town...
wfft.com
First woman to run for mayor in Angola announces campaign
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The first woman to run for mayor in Angola announced her candidacy Tuesday morning. “I am concerned about our future of our community and I’d like to garner some opportunities for our community and I think being in that office would help,” candidate Colleen Everage said.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.20.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:47 p.m. Wednesday - Kayse Shantel Hamman, 42, of 107 N. Acorn St., #B, Syracuse, arrested on two charges of felony probation violation. No bond listed. • 1:58 p.m. Wednesday - Amber Rena Cassell, 31, of...
WOWO News
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
Times-Union Newspaper
Swaim To Serve Another Year As WL Council President
WINONA LAKE — Rick Swaim will take another turn as the Winona Lake Town Council president. At its meeting on Tuesday, the council chose Swaim for that role and made Heather James vice president. Town attorney Adam Turner also swore in Swaim and Jim Lancaster, as they both were...
Times-Union Newspaper
Bonds To Be Sought To Pay Remainder Of Parks Building Costs
To pay off the remaining costs of the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s new maintenance and office building, the city will be seeking park district bonds in an amount not to exceed $2.8 million. Park district bonds are something the Parks Board has never done before, board President Steve...
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Approves Police DVR, Street Sweeper
CLAYPOOL - At Tuesday night's meeting, the Claypool Town Board approved the purchase of a new digital video recorder for the police department and a street sweeper from the town of Silver Lake. The new DVR costs $225 and will replace the old recorder, which has been malfunctioning. The street...
