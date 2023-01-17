Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Donates $1,000 To Wagon Wheel For Scholarships
The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club announced it donated $1,000 to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts to give students scholarships for participation in classes at the Wagon Wheel Conservatory. The donation will allow students who may not have been able to afford classes at the Conservatory to experience the benefits...
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
Times-Union Newspaper
New JCAP Coordinator Hired
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced Friday the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) coordinator. Trombley replaces Courtney Jenkins in the position. Trombley graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University. She...
Times-Union Newspaper
WCHS Students Heading To Thespian State Conference This Weekend
Warsaw Community High School Select Theatre will take its production of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer to the Indiana Thespian State Conference this weekend. The troupe came in first place in November at the Indiana Thespian Regional Conference. The state competition will start Friday at St....
Times-Union Newspaper
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, 91, Warsaw, died at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. She was born March 30, 1931, in Huntington, to Mary Edith Quinn and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, she married Robert Daniel Fisher in New Albany; he died Dec. 12, 2009.
Times-Union Newspaper
Freedom Rider Speaks At Grace Chapel
WINONA LAKE – The work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement was remembered Tuesday during Grace College’s chapel session at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center. Retired Warsaw teacher Richard Rooker, author of “Buses Are A Comin’: Memoir of a Freedom Rider,” introduced Freedom...
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
WOWO News
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
Times-Union Newspaper
Burket Graduates 11 Students Early
BURKET — Eleven students have already graduated from Burket Educational Center this school year. Burket teacher Micah Lukens noted that in his annual report to the Tippecanoe Valley School Board at Monday’s meeting. Lukens said the number was "high for the first semester for us." Those students received...
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
Times-Union Newspaper
Janet R. Coughenour
Janet R. Coughenour, of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15. 2023, at the age of 84. Born on Aug. 17, 1938, Janet was the daughter of Gerald and Bessie Barnes Bowman. After graduating from Warsaw High School in 1956, Janet enlisted in the U.S. Navy from which she was honorably discharged. Throughout her adult life, Janet moved to and lived in several states across the United States. She worked a number of different jobs during her professional career which included a career as a color formulation chemist at various powder coating companies, a cashier at a Warsaw Lassus Gas Station and as an employee at Lowe’s. Janet enjoyed gambling at the casinos when she lived in Las Vegas, fishing off the pier at Barbee Lake, and watching the hummingbirds in her backyard. Janet will be remembered as a quiet, simple woman who loved spending time with her family, especially with her great-nieces: Scarlett, Calla, Maren and Greta.
‘My heart and soul’: Antiques on Broadway facing closure
An antique mall that's been a fixture on Broadway in the downtown area for two decades is possibly closing in lieu of its building being sold.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community Development Planner Donny Ritsema told...
Times-Union Newspaper
Steven William VanDyke
Steven William VanDyke, age 67, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in his home. He was born on Jan. 14, 1955, to Marion Wydra VanDyke in Chicago. On Nov. 19, 1982, he married Ellen Fay Prater; she preceded him in death on June 23, 2010.
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
The small Indiana town that makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie, according to Best Life
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — Hallmark movies may tell stories about people from all different walks of life, but one of the classic themes is the appreciation of small town living. A new list is celebrating that aspect, and Shipshewana, Indiana made the cut. The town of less than 1,000 was featured in Best Life’s list of […]
Your News Local
The music of legends comes to the Honeywell Center
WABASH, IN- Kick off 2023 with the music of legends when special events saluting the Foo Fighters, The Doors, Prince and David Bowie come to Honeywell Center venues. Too Fighters will take the stage on January 28, The Ultimate Doors is set for February 3, Marshall Charloff & Purple Xperience will perform on February 4, and Space Oddity: The David Bowie Experienceis set for March 4.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stephen J. Leon
Stephen J. Leon, 84, Muncie, died Jan. 14, 2023, at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born in Hoboken, N.J., on April 11, 1938, to Stephen G. and Florence Garrity Leon. He was married to Berta Karl on Aug. 25, 1962. Survivors include a daughter, Dana Leon Huffer (husband, Marc), of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucus Names Rock To Harrison Township Board
MENTONE - Even though Ed Rock is retiring as the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director at the end of March, he will still be serving his community beyond that. Thursday evening, three precinct committeemen - including Rock himself - elected Rock out of the three candidates who filed to serve on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees. Rock, 67, replaces Gerald Weirick, who resigned effective Dec. 31, and will finish out the remainder of Weirick’s term. Weirick did not seek re-election in the 2022 election.
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
