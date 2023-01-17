Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Falls To Homestead On The Road
The Lady Tigers had their modest three-game win streak snapped in a 62-54 loss at Homestead Wednesday. Warsaw built a 9 point lead in the second quarter thanks to So. F Brooke Winchester, who scored 9 points in the first quarter and 12 in the first half. But a late...
WNDU
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
WNDU
Former Irish forward Sam Brunelle returning to South Bend this weekend for ‘homecoming’ game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Notre Dame women’s basketball player is making her “homecoming” to South Bend this weekend. Former Irish forward Sam Brunelle, who transferred to Virginia after spending three seasons at Notre Dame, will play at Purcell Pavilion when the Cavaliers visit on Sunday.
max983.net
Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award
Another Plymouth teacher has received the National Speech & Debate Association Diamond Coach award. Eric Schaefer of Plymouth High School was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his second Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate...
abc57.com
New bus company extends service to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
Times-Union Newspaper
Steven William VanDyke
Steven William VanDyke, age 67, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in his home. He was born on Jan. 14, 1955, to Marion Wydra VanDyke in Chicago. On Nov. 19, 1982, he married Ellen Fay Prater; she preceded him in death on June 23, 2010.
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
Times-Union Newspaper
Thomas ‘Tom’ T. Julien
Tom (Thomas T.) Julien, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of 91. Tom was born June 27, 1931, in Arcanum, Ohio. He was the sixth of Russell and Clara Julien’s seven children. Raised in a Christian home, he received Christ as his Savior at an early age, and during his teenage years, dedicated his life to the Lord for missionary service. It was at Bob Jones University that he met Doris Briner, whose spiritual experience was identical. They were married Aug. 21, 1953, and the year following moved to Winona Lake, where Tom studied at Grace Theological Seminary (MDiv 1957; DD 1996). During their years in Winona Lake, they started the Grace Brethren Church in Fort Wayne.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.20.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:47 p.m. Wednesday - Kayse Shantel Hamman, 42, of 107 N. Acorn St., #B, Syracuse, arrested on two charges of felony probation violation. No bond listed. • 1:58 p.m. Wednesday - Amber Rena Cassell, 31, of...
WNDU
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to leave program at end of season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mike Brey is stepping away as head coach of the Notre Dame men’s basketball team at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The announcement was confirmed in a press release sent out by Notre Dame Athletics on Thursday evening. Brey will meet with the media on Friday at 11 a.m., where more details are expected. The event will be live streamed for the public on UND.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.19.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:52 p.m. Tuesday - Gatlyn Kamron Eagle, 22, Wabash, arrested for theft. Bond: $600. • 6:07 p.m. Tuesday - Javier Garza, 27, of 340 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 111, Warsaw, arrested for driving while suspended...
WNDU
South Bend restaurants dealing with increasing egg prices
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You really want to pay attention to that budget, especially with egg prices continuing to climb. But it’s not just affecting the price you pay at the store. Some local restaurants are feeling the pinch too. The owner of South Bend’s Early Bird Eatery,...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
WISH-TV
Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
WANE-TV
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and child found in a north side Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:35 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
max983.net
Marshall County Railroad Crossing Temporarily Closed
The railroad crossing in Burr Oak on State Road 17 in Marshall County is closed for a project. According to Town of Culver officials, NIPSCO is installing gas lines in the area and the railroad crossing will likely be closed through the end of next week. A detour around the...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing woman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen Katherine Rivera?. Rivera, 33, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of N. Michigan Street wearing a black hoodie and green pants with the word “Army” printed on the leg. Rivera is 5′5″...
