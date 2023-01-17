Tom (Thomas T.) Julien, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of 91. Tom was born June 27, 1931, in Arcanum, Ohio. He was the sixth of Russell and Clara Julien’s seven children. Raised in a Christian home, he received Christ as his Savior at an early age, and during his teenage years, dedicated his life to the Lord for missionary service. It was at Bob Jones University that he met Doris Briner, whose spiritual experience was identical. They were married Aug. 21, 1953, and the year following moved to Winona Lake, where Tom studied at Grace Theological Seminary (MDiv 1957; DD 1996). During their years in Winona Lake, they started the Grace Brethren Church in Fort Wayne.

