inkfreenews.com
Kinch Arrested After Punching Woman Two Times
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly punching a woman in the mouth twice. Zachary Alan Kinch, 33, 3699 N. 175E Lot 69, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery with a prior enhancement, both level 6 felonies; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Woman Killed In One-Car Crash
A Pierceton woman was killed Friday morning after her car went off the road and hit a tree. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries suffered in the one-vehicle crash. According to a news release...
22 WSBT
LaPorte pursuit ends in arrest of two
Two people were arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, a LaPorte County Police officer caught the attention of a vehicle that was driving on the passing lane not passing any other vehicles.
wbiw.com
Bryan Beneke named District 2 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the Year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County where he has been a conservation officer since 2015. In...
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
hometownnewsnow.com
No Contact Order Imposed on Sullivan
(La Porte, IN) - A former longtime public servant made his initial appearance in La Porte Circuit Court yesterday. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is accused of going inside the home of a woman without her permission in Noble Township. He allegedly fondled himself in her bedroom and had contact with some of her undergarments.
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
Times-Union Newspaper
New JCAP Coordinator Hired
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced Friday the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) coordinator. Trombley replaces Courtney Jenkins in the position. Trombley graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University. She...
1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.20.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:47 p.m. Wednesday - Kayse Shantel Hamman, 42, of 107 N. Acorn St., #B, Syracuse, arrested on two charges of felony probation violation. No bond listed. • 1:58 p.m. Wednesday - Amber Rena Cassell, 31, of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.19.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:52 p.m. Tuesday - Gatlyn Kamron Eagle, 22, Wabash, arrested for theft. Bond: $600. • 6:07 p.m. Tuesday - Javier Garza, 27, of 340 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 111, Warsaw, arrested for driving while suspended...
abc57.com
Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose in her home
KNOX, Ind. - A Knox woman was arrested after a man was allegedly found dead of an overdose in her home on Wednesday, according to the Knox City Police Department. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to an overdose report in the 300 block of Bender St. When they arrived, they...
WISH-TV
Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
WOWO News
Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Approves Police DVR, Street Sweeper
CLAYPOOL - At Tuesday night's meeting, the Claypool Town Board approved the purchase of a new digital video recorder for the police department and a street sweeper from the town of Silver Lake. The new DVR costs $225 and will replace the old recorder, which has been malfunctioning. The street...
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Loud Exhaust Results in Drug Bust
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A loud muffler caught the attention of police, who arrested the driver for allegedly having a variety of drugs in Kingsford Heights. Matthew Rancatore, 34, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. Nearly two weeks ago, an officer hearing the loud exhaust began following him and...
Kokomo community reacts to string of overdoses over MLK weekend
The Kokomo Police Department received multiple calls about overdoses from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16. Police arrested two suspects.
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucus Names Rock To Harrison Township Board
MENTONE - Even though Ed Rock is retiring as the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director at the end of March, he will still be serving his community beyond that. Thursday evening, three precinct committeemen - including Rock himself - elected Rock out of the three candidates who filed to serve on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees. Rock, 67, replaces Gerald Weirick, who resigned effective Dec. 31, and will finish out the remainder of Weirick’s term. Weirick did not seek re-election in the 2022 election.
abc57.com
Mallgoers concerned after weekend robbery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- A scary situation for a local woman and her young daughter in the University Park Mall parking lot on Sunday morning; when she was threatened with a knife, robbed, and touched inappropriately. “That really made me think twice of you know you have to watch your surroundings,...
