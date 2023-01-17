Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Water has been a hot topic after all the rainfall over the past few weeks, now many are asking how this helps with the state-wide drought. Jason Giannelli, a fourth-generation Kern County farmer, says farmers in the Central Valley pay for 100% of their surface water allocation, but only got 5% of it last year.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO