California State

'Putting You to Work Wednesday' Jan. 18

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. Americas Job Center of Kern has no cost Farmworker Programs & Services. Kern Economic Development Corporation is looking for Business Development Specialist. Kern Health Systems...
Schools struggle to overcome the cost of school meals as inflation soars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — School districts are struggling to overcome the cost of feeding students as they try to adhere to federal nutritional requirements with pandemic relief programs lifted. “Costs are just soaring all over the place,” Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Sherri Smith said. “They’re...
Farmers frustrated with lack of water storage during heavy rains

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Water has been a hot topic after all the rainfall over the past few weeks, now many are asking how this helps with the state-wide drought. Jason Giannelli, a fourth-generation Kern County farmer, says farmers in the Central Valley pay for 100% of their surface water allocation, but only got 5% of it last year.
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade

SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
