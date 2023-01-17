ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Five reasons Texas shouldn't fear Alabama football in 2023

By Joey Hickey
 4 days ago
Texas shouldn’t fear the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. The Longhorns stood toe-to-toe with the Tide in last season’s 20-19 home loss. The score doesn’t tell the story.

Texas bullied Alabama. Kelvin Banks put No. 1 overall pick hopeful Will Anderson in time out. Quinn Ewers torched the Tide, amassing 134 yards in two drives before leaving with injury.

Complicating the Longhorns’ chances, officials missed multiple crucial calls against Alabama. Everyone with eyes agrees this should have been a safety. It was just one score-changing play that went against Texas.

Aside from matching up well with Alabama, Nick Saban’s team loses several key contributors to the NFL Draft. Let’s look at a few reasons why Texas has little to fear when they travel to Tuscaloosa.

No Bryce Young

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young bailed out his team last year. The Tide won’t be afforded that luxury in 2023. I would be surprised if Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson outduel Quinn Ewers.

More key returning players

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Nobody wants to say it, but Texas returns a better team than Alabama next year. The Longhorns should have a decided experience and returning production advantage, though the Crimson Tide as a whole is more talented.

The Trenches

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas owned the trenches last season. They’ll probably do it again.

It's Texas' biggest game

Aem Texas Vs Alabama 33

You can call it Texas’ Super Bowl if you’d like, but the Longhorns coaching staff brings its best game plan to defeat Alabama. They will probably do that again. Alabama has other rivals it’s likely more worried about facing.

Dynastic decline

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama underwhelmed in many of its games over the last two seasons. Poor play-calling and preparation might be the only explanation for its struggles with Texas A&M. The team isn’t responding to Nick Saban like it used to respond, but his coordinators simply haven’t done a good enough job of late.

