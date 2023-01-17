Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEVN
Students help rebuild middle school crosswalk shelter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This past year an intoxicated driver drove into a crosswalk shelter at East Middle School. The previous shelter was built by students and the geometry in construction class at Rapid City High School decided to build it’s replacement. Building the crosswalk shelter took about...
kotatv.com
Organizations team up to help out the unhoused in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition is a program of Volunteers of America that assists people in getting back on their feet. The Hope Center serves as a place for unhoused people to get the resources they need, and they say there is an alarming trend happening in the Rapid City area. The Hope Center says since the pandemic they have been helping more and more people, which is great, but also an issue with more people finding adequate housing.
onidawatchman.com
Named South Dakota Princess of Winter
Young women from twenty-five communities converged on Aberdeen last Thursday-Saturday, January 12-14 to take part in the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen Festival including 2023 Sully County Snow Queen Lydia Hill. The three day festival culminated with coronation of the 2023 Snow Queen, Miss Webster - Addison Kuecker. Lydia was named Princess of Winter.
KEVN
South Dakota’s proposed social studies standards are endorsed by national group
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Association of Scholars and the Civics Alliance recently announced its support of South Dakota’s proposed K-12 social studies standards, calling them “excellent” and “among the best in the nation.”. The association commended the proposed standards for being coherent, rigorous, content-based,...
KEVN
South Middle School construction moves forward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The old gym at South Middle School has been demolished as construction for the new school continues. As of Thursday, the project is 27% complete. The foundation has been poured and crews are working on geothermal drilling. Grade beams have been installed, along with structural steel.
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
Road Trip: The Purple Pie Place
This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
dakotanewsnow.com
House bill calls for $20 million in state funds to boost mental health field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota lawmaker is proposing a bill that would set aside $20 million in state funds for scholarships to support people entering the behavioral health field in the state. Representative Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) told Dakota News Now that House Bill 1044...
mykxlg.com
Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former Senator Richard M. Kelly
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, January 18, in honor of former state Senator Richard M. Kelly. He served in the South Dakota State Senate from 2002-2006. Funeral services for former...
KEVN
Teacher shortages continue to plague South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fewer people are going into the teaching profession in South Dakota as the state currently ranks last in the nation when it comes to teacher pay, according to the National Education Association. Still, pay isn’t always the motivator for future teachers. “I wanted to...
KEVN
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners.
Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of South Dakota
From the Black Hills to Falls Park and everywhere in between; the Mount Rushmore State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many South Dakotans themselves have trouble pronouncing these places.
KELOLAND TV
The reality of drag shows from two queens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota high school basketball scores from January 19th
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37. Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd. Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Aberdeen Christian 53, Waubay/Summit 30. Brandon Valley 53, Pierre 52. Clark/Willow Lake 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 33. Dell Rapids St. Mary 62,...
wnax.com
SD Associated School Board Executive Director to Retire
The Associated School Boards of South Dakota is advertising for an Executive Director. Current director Wade Pogany is planning to retire….. Pogany says many issues have changed over his time with the association….. Pogany says finding teachers has been a long-time problem….. While Pogany works with school...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
SD Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school.
KEVN
The 9 on KEVN Black Hills - VOD - clipped version
The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day. Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to celebrate MLK day.
KEVN
Movie theaters butter up to national celebration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Movie theaters across the country participated in National Popcorn Day and the Elks Theater in Rapid City was no different. Known for its various popcorn flavors, the theater welcomed people who wanted to catch a movie or just popped in for a treat. With flavors...
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in South Dakota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0