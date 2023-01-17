Read full article on original website
Nokomis’s Townsend signs letter of intent with UMaine Field Hockey
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - For the high school athlete, there are certain moments that serve as benchmarks throughout a career; like winning a state championship or breaking a school record. Brianna Townsend had a benchmark moment in her field hockey career Thursday, simply by signing her name. After a verbal...
Historic week for Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - This season Lizzy Gruber has made history more than once. In the span of a few days the senior not only surpassed 1,000 rebounds, but 1,000 points as well. Her 1,000 points has not been seen for a Gardiner girls team since 1999. “It doesn’t really...
UMaine celebrates workforce achievements with state legislature
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - More than 80 Maine legislators took the bus to school Wednesday for a hands-on look at some of the newest innovations at the University of Maine. The biennial bus tour across Eastern Maine began with a focus on UMaine’s workforce development, including the all-new Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center.
Bangor students win national NASA STEM competition
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Back in October, seventh grade science teacher Margaret Pietrak learned about NASA’s 2023 TechRise Student Challenge. There was just one problem. “I found out they were only four days until the submission date,” Pietrak said. Despite the tight turnaround time, a group of six...
Hermon Town Council allocates $6,000 for school library survey
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon town council will spend nearly $6,000 to ask registered voters their thoughts on content standards regarding school library content. The council voted 4-3 to move forward with the survey after extensive deliberation. This comes one week after parents concerned about sexual content in more than...
Mercier hits 1,000 career points mark as Ellsworth beats Foxcroft
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth junior Chance Mercier’s turn around jumper in the lane with 1:17 to go in the first quarter gave him 1,000 points for his career. Mercier finished the game with 24 points to lead the way, as Ellsworth stayed unbeaten on the season with a 72-62 win over Foxcroft Academy.
Bangor kids go sledding on snow day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of Maine woke up under a blanket of fresh snow Friday morning. That meant a lot of kids got to stay under their blankets a bit longer because it was a snow day!. Like this crew in Bangor! Once they got up and going, it...
Hampden boy showcases advanced LEGO skills
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Here’s something to smile about!. A fourth grader from Hampden is proving age is just a number. The nine-year-old is an avid LEGO builder who has completed sets intended for adults twice his age. He gave TV5 a closer look at his impressive collection. Gavin...
Ellsworth brewery celebrates 5th birthday
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a celebration in Ellsworth this weekend, and you’re invited!. Fogtown Brewing Company is celebrating their fifth birthday this Saturday. In addition to all types of beverages, they’ll have fire pits, hot wood-fired pizza, and live music. The brewery is celebrating their success...
Egg shortage bringing a twist on Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In for Pine Tree Camp
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The ongoing egg shortage is causing Pine Tree Society to put a new twist on an annual event. Each year celebrity riders stuff their suits with eggs and get on snow sleds to raise money for Pine Tree Camp in Rome as part of the annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In.
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
Accumulating Snow For Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow has now started to move into western & southern Maine and will spread north and east into the early morning hours on Friday. Lows for the rest of the night will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. The heaviest snow will occur during the first half of Friday and will result in messy and snow-covered roads just in time for the morning commute.
Folks in Bangor working together to clean up after storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Whenever it’s time to clean up after a big storm, it’s always nice to lend a helping hand. “She’s great. You know, that’s one thing I like about living here is neighbors all pitch in and help each other out, so we do that a lot.” said Robb Freeman, Bangor Resident.
Winter has arrived and it's important to remember to take it easy when shoveling
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Death, taxes, and shoveling snow in January in Maine. Some things can’t be avoided. Snow overnight carried into Friday afternoon for a lot of the state. In Bangor, Jeanne Paradis was out clearing her driveway earlier Friday. She told TV5 when it comes to shoveling...
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
Comedian Chelsea Handler coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cross Insurance Center has announced their first show for 2023. Chelsea Handler is coming to Bangor as part of her tour on Saturday, May 13th. Pre-sale tickets start Thursday at 10 a.m., and general public sales start Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, go...
Snow Tapers Off This Afternoon, Sunshine Returns Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Light snow will taper to snow showers this afternoon as low pressure moves away from the area. Any additional accumulation will be an inch or less. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. Any lingering snow showers will move out this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight lows will be colder with temperatures dropping to the teens to near 20°.
Restaurants adapt to keep up with rising egg prices
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Egg prices have climbed significantly in recent weeks, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Experts say bird flu is the main culprit, but inflation plays a factor, too. Laurie Wilbur has owned and operated Coffee Break Café in Hampden since...
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
