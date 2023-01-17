Read full article on original website
A frigid Friday following an exiting storm
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s a frigid Friday with below-average temperatures expected statewide following our exiting storm system. A trough ushered in snow and icy conditions in different parts of the state, and the low continues to track east as we make it through the day. There are several weather alerts in effect including a Winter Weather Advisory for the central and southern mountains which holds until 5 p.m. Periods of heavy snow will be possible and accumulations through the duration of the advisory could reach 6-12″ while isolated higher totals will be possible in the Pine Valleys, Tushar Mountains, and near Brian Head. This advisory also encompasses some of the higher passes along I-15 & I-70 where travel could become very difficult.
Storm moving in with scattered showers
After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
Rainy days in Utah are raising water levels at Great Salt Lake
The Utah Division of Water Resources is sharing good news about the impacts all the rain is having on the Great Salt Lake, whose water levels reached a historic low last year.
What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
Forecast: Calmer Wednesday evening, but another storm on the way
After seeing active skies the last couple of days, our storm system is finally pulling away. Moving in is a high pressure that will result in calmer skies across the state throughout today.
Quick hitting storm brings snow to parts of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a brief break Wednesday with high pressure in control, another storm is targeting part of Utah. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and favors the western side of the state, as well as the central and southern half of the state given its track. There is a chance scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well this afternoon, but the storm digs further south pretty quickly.
Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years
Commuters traveling through Parleys Canyons, skiers taking advantage of fresh powder at area resorts and officials working at the state level are all in agreement: Utah is having an exceptional winter. There are historic and record-breaking snowpack conditions across the state, which have contributed to making this season one of...
Great Salt Lake rises a foot in elevation since last year’s historic low
Officials say that the Great Salt Lake has risen a foot since its historic low in November 2022. For months, the lake has been on a continuous decline in water elevation but thanks to an impressive amount of snow and rainfall over the last few weeks, the lake has managed to slowly rise once more.
Officials urge Utah residents to test homes during Radon Action Month
January is Radon Action Month and officials are urging Utah residents to test their homes. Eleanor Divver, Utah’s radon project coordinator says that radon goes through the path of least resistance through your home, especially when the ground is frozen and it’s more likely to find its way into buildings during cold months.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Thursday’s storm prompts Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and southern Utah ahead of the upcoming storm Thursday.
Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
Storm continues to bring winter impacts Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! An area of low pressure continues to bring winter weather and impacts to parts of the Beehive State today. Scattered showers will continue today with wrap-around moisture associated with the flow around the low, with the bulk of wet weather favoring the southern two-thirds of the state. Even in northern Utah, we’ll hold onto a chance through the day, especially in the higher terrain.
Alright So. UT Who’s Building the Ark?
The moisture just keeps coming and in some areas it definitely feels like an ark might be needed. Who's building one? I need to make plans. Do you think we could use the Virgin River? I don't know if the original ark needed to make it through anything like the gorge. But we really needed the rain.
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
Three storms bringing more snow to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight brought snow to Utah’s mountains and more is yet to come. So, keep your snow boots and shovels handy. Monday morning’s rain and snow showers are only round one of three storms. KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said the overnight storm was...
Have You Seen This? Even a 5.4 magnitude earthquake can make you shake
CALIFORNIA — If you've ever experienced a major earthquake, you probably remember exactly where you were when it hit. Significant events have a way of burning into our minds, including tiny details such as what song was on the radio at the time or which books fell off the shelf once the shaking commenced.
Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help continue water supply for residents
Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help continue water supply for residents. Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help …. Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help continue water supply for residents. Students join Utah Jazz for unique MLK Day celebration. Students in grades 7-9 joined the...
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required
As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
