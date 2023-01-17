Read full article on original website
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers
For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
Two-time Super Bowl champion believes Lamar Jackson has played last game with Ravens
Former defensive end Chris Long believes quarterback Lamar Jackson has played his final game in a Baltimore Ravens uniform following a saga-filled season that included a divisive injury and a lengthy, still unresolved, contract dispute. Appearing on "The Season" with Peter Schrager, Long said he thinks the bridge between the...
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Steelers Great QB Ben Roethlisberger “Would Bet” On Offense Being More Aggressive In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada another chance and former legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger thinks the play-caller in his final NFL season will be more aggressive in getting the ball down the field with the young playmakers in his next chance at the helm of the unit.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands
Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
Troubling report emerges about Zach Wilson’s work ethic
The New York Jets have insisted they are not giving up on Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but the quarterback may have to make some serious changes to his worth ethic if he wants to win back the trust of his teammates. During a Friday appearance on “The Pat McAfee...
Former HC Anthony Lynn takes shot at Chargers
Following the Los Angeles Chargers' unfathomable wild-card game collapse, former head coach Anthony Lynn chimed in, taking a veiled shot at his old team. Lynn hinted to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that the San Francisco 49ers, where he serves as running backs coach, go the extra mile when trying to put a winning football team on the field, unlikely his former home.
Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Ownership Made Trevor Bauer Decision
After reportedly exploring a potential Trevor Bauer trade for more than two weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to provide the right-hander with his unconditional release on January 12. The Dodgers were put on the clock in late December when an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension from 324...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Clear Shot At Steelers Ahead Of 1st Playoff Game With KC
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best teams in the 21st century in drafting and developing wide receivers. It is not automatic that a receiver who is selected by the black and gold goes on to be a major contributor, but they have hit more often than not. When the team selected JuJu Smith-Schuster from the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it was love at first sight with the fan base.
Insider links Ravens' Lamar Jackson with AFC East team
The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins continue to be associated with two of the most fascinating stories of the NFL offseason. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has suggested the Ravens could use the non-exclusive franchise tag to retain the rights to quarterback Lamar Jackson before Jackson signs an offer sheet with the Dolphins.
San Francisco 49ers get offensive weapon back for practice
Several San Francisco 49ers players got nicked up in their win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The team still has a few days to heal up before they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round Sunday, and they appear to be trending in the right direction. According...
NFL analyst has deep concerns about Buffalo position group
Former NFL QB and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms isn't impressed with the Buffalo Bills receivers. “No one is scared" of them, he tweeted earlier this week. "Guys off the street are playing meaningful snaps. [Stefon] Diggs is great, but Josh Allen does not have the weapons other QBs playing with this weekend have.”
Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
Ben Roethlisberger Compares 2022 Steelers Kenny Pickett And Pat Freiermuth To Another Legendary Combination
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Roethlisberger had a phenomenal rookie season that culminated with a loss in the AFC Championship game to an all too familiar opponent the New England Patriots. The following season looking for a security blanket for the second-year signal caller, they drafted Heath Miller with the 13th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.
CBS Insider Absolutely Blasts The Steelers For Defending Matt Canada Return In 2023 As Somehow Being The Steeler Way
The Pittsburgh Steelers are revered by their fans for a certain way of doing business. Art Rooney hired Chuck Noll in 1969 and they slowly turned around a nearly 40-year history of failure, four seasons later they won a division title and the first playoff game in team history. Since 1972 the Steelers have only had nine losing seasons in 50 years and they have won six Lombardi Trophies in eight tries. The Steeler way is envied as a model others can only aspire to reach.
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
