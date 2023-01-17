Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wcbi.com
Community members dedicate food pantry to late former city councilman
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another donation pantry has been unveiled in the city of Columbus, this time in memory of a former city councilman. Fred Stewart Jr. represented the people of Ward 4 on the City Council. Community members along with Fred Stewart’s friends, family, and his widow attended...
wcbi.com
Vitalant Community Leadership Council search for blood donors
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s estimated that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. But a major supplier to hospitals and clinics in the area is facing a drastic shortage. Vitalant is tackling that with its Community Leadership Council, a team of influencers who are trying...
wcbi.com
Lee County Library debuts new bookmobile for Lee, Itawamba Counties
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new “library on wheels” made its debut. The new Lee County Library Bookmobile is now ready to take the adventure of reading to schools and other places in Lee and Itawamba Counties. The Mercedes Sprint vehicle can hold more than 1,500...
wcbi.com
Amory church reopening after lightning strike sparks fire destroying steeple
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been nine months since members of a Monroe County church have been able to worship in their sanctuary. A lightning strike Easter week sparked a fire at Amory First Assembly of God. Since then, repairs and renovations have been ongoing, and church members and staff have been praying, working, and worshipping.
wcbi.com
Home Depot, volunteers, students spruce up the town park in Plantersville
PLANTERSVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A national home improvement store is using MLK’s birthday week to make a difference in communities nationwide, and close to home. As one group painted playground equipment, park benches, and raked leaves, another worked on a deck and ramp for the pavilion. Associates with...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Coffee Depot coming to Starkville in March
For me, nothing hits the spot like a fresh cup of coffee and a pastry right out of the oven. The Coffee Depot, a cafe and bakery, will open in March in Starkville at the old BJ’s Family Pharmacy location at 223 S. Jackson St., owner Sarah Morgan Pellum said.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County School District adopts modified school calender
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For some students, it always feels like Summer vacation gets shorter every year. This year that will be a reality for children in one district. In Lowndes County, the 2023-2024 school year will get off to an early start. The Lowndes County School district...
wcbi.com
W’s RN-to-BSN Program announces part-time option
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi University for Women is providing working nurses with more options to advance their careers. Beginning in the summer of 2023, The W’s RN-to-BSN program will offer a part-time option to allow nurses with an associate’s degree to receive a bachelor’s degree in five semesters through a fully-online option.
wcbi.com
Investigators continue search for missing teen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Louisville continue to look for a teenager missing for more than a week. Montevious Goss was last seen waiting for a ride to school last Wednesday morning outside of his house. Police said the 16-year-old left his cell phone at home. His mother...
wtva.com
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
wcbi.com
City of Louisville learned a few things after losing water
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In an update to a story we’ve been following since December, people who live in Louisville are back under full pressure. The temperature dropped. Pipes froze. And the city of Louisville went without water. It didn’t happen all at once. So, it wasn’t repaired all at once. When we went to Louisville just before New Year’s, there was very little water.
wcbi.com
Plantersville reminds dog-owning residents to register pets
PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of one Lee County town who own a dog need to get their pet registered, ahead of an upcoming deadline. Every dog in Plantersville must be registered every January with the city. Dog owners can register their dogs at Plantersville Town Hall for $5.
Commercial Dispatch
Waggoner gets axe after many studies, little action
After a contentious half-hour-long discussion, Columbus City Council voted 5-1 to sever its relationship with Waggoner Engineering during Tuesday night’s regular meeting. The move came after Waggoner representatives Joseph Paige and Chris Gant asked the council to approve $122,000 for a detailed drainage study in connection with its plans to address drainage on Northside, in the area near Columbus Brick Company.
wcbi.com
Starkville public pool will undergo repairs to remain open another summer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Starkville’s public pool is drowning in problems that could drain the city’s recreation budget. The pool at Moncrief Park is around 70 years old and leaking badly. The Board of Aldermen has been given three options: a full overhaul of...
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
Commercial Dispatch
Ninth grade could move back to high school next year
STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
