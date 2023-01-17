ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eupora, MS

Community members dedicate food pantry to late former city councilman

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another donation pantry has been unveiled in the city of Columbus, this time in memory of a former city councilman. Fred Stewart Jr. represented the people of Ward 4 on the City Council. Community members along with Fred Stewart’s friends, family, and his widow attended...
COLUMBUS, MS
Vitalant Community Leadership Council search for blood donors

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s estimated that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. But a major supplier to hospitals and clinics in the area is facing a drastic shortage. Vitalant is tackling that with its Community Leadership Council, a team of influencers who are trying...
TUPELO, MS
Amory church reopening after lightning strike sparks fire destroying steeple

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been nine months since members of a Monroe County church have been able to worship in their sanctuary. A lightning strike Easter week sparked a fire at Amory First Assembly of God. Since then, repairs and renovations have been ongoing, and church members and staff have been praying, working, and worshipping.
AMORY, MS
Lowndes County School District adopts modified school calender

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For some students, it always feels like Summer vacation gets shorter every year. This year that will be a reality for children in one district. In Lowndes County, the 2023-2024 school year will get off to an early start. The Lowndes County School district...
W’s RN-to-BSN Program announces part-time option

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi University for Women is providing working nurses with more options to advance their careers. Beginning in the summer of 2023, The W’s RN-to-BSN program will offer a part-time option to allow nurses with an associate’s degree to receive a bachelor’s degree in five semesters through a fully-online option.
TUPELO, MS
Investigators continue search for missing teen in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Louisville continue to look for a teenager missing for more than a week. Montevious Goss was last seen waiting for a ride to school last Wednesday morning outside of his house. Police said the 16-year-old left his cell phone at home. His mother...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
TUPELO, MS
City of Louisville learned a few things after losing water

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In an update to a story we’ve been following since December, people who live in Louisville are back under full pressure. The temperature dropped. Pipes froze. And the city of Louisville went without water. It didn’t happen all at once. So, it wasn’t repaired all at once. When we went to Louisville just before New Year’s, there was very little water.
LOUISVILLE, MS
Plantersville reminds dog-owning residents to register pets

PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of one Lee County town who own a dog need to get their pet registered, ahead of an upcoming deadline. Every dog in Plantersville must be registered every January with the city. Dog owners can register their dogs at Plantersville Town Hall for $5.
PLANTERSVILLE, MS
Waggoner gets axe after many studies, little action

After a contentious half-hour-long discussion, Columbus City Council voted 5-1 to sever its relationship with Waggoner Engineering during Tuesday night’s regular meeting. The move came after Waggoner representatives Joseph Paige and Chris Gant asked the council to approve $122,000 for a detailed drainage study in connection with its plans to address drainage on Northside, in the area near Columbus Brick Company.
COLUMBUS, MS
Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
GRENADA, MS
Ninth grade could move back to high school next year

STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
STARKVILLE, MS
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
JONES COUNTY, MS
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
WINSTON COUNTY, MS

