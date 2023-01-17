Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
UMaine celebrates workforce achievements with state legislature
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - More than 80 Maine legislators took the bus to school Wednesday for a hands-on look at some of the newest innovations at the University of Maine. The biennial bus tour across Eastern Maine began with a focus on UMaine’s workforce development, including the all-new Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth brewery celebrates 5th birthday
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a celebration in Ellsworth this weekend, and you’re invited!. Fogtown Brewing Company is celebrating their fifth birthday this Saturday. In addition to all types of beverages, they’ll have fire pits, hot wood-fired pizza, and live music. The brewery is celebrating their success...
wabi.tv
Hermon Town Council allocates $6,000 for school library survey
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon town council will spend nearly $6,000 to ask registered voters their thoughts on content standards regarding school library content. The council voted 4-3 to move forward with the survey after extensive deliberation. This comes one week after parents concerned about sexual content in more than...
wabi.tv
Bangor students win national NASA STEM competition
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Back in October, seventh grade science teacher Margaret Pietrak learned about NASA’s 2023 TechRise Student Challenge. There was just one problem. “I found out they were only four days until the submission date,” Pietrak said. Despite the tight turnaround time, a group of six...
wabi.tv
Bangor kids go sledding on snow day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of Maine woke up under a blanket of fresh snow Friday morning. That meant a lot of kids got to stay under their blankets a bit longer because it was a snow day!. Like this crew in Bangor! Once they got up and going, it...
wabi.tv
Maine girl, 6, gets special license to own a unicorn
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - A five-year-old girl from Lamoine with a vivid imagination is getting involved in local government in a unique way. Brielle Hamor has been granted an official license from the town to own a unicorn - if she can find one. She got the idea after seeing...
wabi.tv
Anne Simon returns at critical time for Maine Basketball
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s Basketball team is moving into a pivotal part of their season with one of their key leaders back. Anne Simon missed 8 games due to injury but is now returning to form at a critical time. Coming back from an injury is...
wabi.tv
Katahdin Higher Education Center looks to expand with $4 million in Congressionally Directed Spending
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Katahdin Higher Education Center is looking towards the future after receiving $4 million in Congressionally Directed Spending. The Center helps local people further their education closer to home and even provides on-site childcare. “We currently have a space that’s licensed for 26 children. We...
wabi.tv
Nokomis’s Townsend signs letter of intent with UMaine Field Hockey
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - For the high school athlete, there are certain moments that serve as benchmarks throughout a career; like winning a state championship or breaking a school record. Brianna Townsend had a benchmark moment in her field hockey career Thursday, simply by signing her name. After a verbal...
wabi.tv
Winter has arrived and it’s important to remember to take it easy when shoveling
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Death, taxes, and shoveling snow in January in Maine. Some things can’t be avoided. Snow overnight carried into Friday afternoon for a lot of the state. In Bangor, Jeanne Paradis was out clearing her driveway earlier Friday. She told TV5 when it comes to shoveling...
wabi.tv
Bangor Humane Society in need of blankets
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society is asking for help with a specific need for their animals, especially their dogs. They say it’s the time of year that the cold cement floors of a kennel can be pretty uncomfortable without a soft blanket. Donations of clean, new...
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
wabi.tv
Allen hits 1,000 career point mark as Central beats Mattanawcook
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Scoring a thousand points is one of those benchmarks that helps define a high school basketball career, and puts a player in a special club in Maine High School basketball lore. Three players in Maine joined that club since last Friday; Lizzy Gruber of Gardiner, Will...
wabi.tv
Snow Tapers Off This Afternoon, Sunshine Returns Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Light snow will taper to snow showers this afternoon as low pressure moves away from the area. Any additional accumulation will be an inch or less. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. Any lingering snow showers will move out this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight lows will be colder with temperatures dropping to the teens to near 20°.
wabi.tv
Mercier hits 1,000 career points mark as Ellsworth beats Foxcroft
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth junior Chance Mercier’s turn around jumper in the lane with 1:17 to go in the first quarter gave him 1,000 points for his career. Mercier finished the game with 24 points to lead the way, as Ellsworth stayed unbeaten on the season with a 72-62 win over Foxcroft Academy.
wabi.tv
Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
wabi.tv
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
wabi.tv
Penobscot County Commissioners respond to ACLU’s request for investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commission has issued a statement on the recent ACLU request for investigation of use of American Rescue Plan Funds for repairs to the Penobscot County Jail. The ACLU wants jails and prisons in several states investigated for what they are saying is misusing...
wabi.tv
Man accused of stabbing in Winslow now in custody
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
wabi.tv
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
