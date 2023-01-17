BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Light snow will taper to snow showers this afternoon as low pressure moves away from the area. Any additional accumulation will be an inch or less. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. Any lingering snow showers will move out this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight lows will be colder with temperatures dropping to the teens to near 20°.

BANGOR, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO