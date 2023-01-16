Read full article on original website
Related
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Lake Humane Society raising money for injured puppy: How to donate
MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is asking for donations to help take care of a puppy with a broken femur. In late December, a two-month-old Golden Retriever puppy was taken to Lake Humane Society after being taken by Eastlake Police. The puppy's femur had been shattered by...
WKYC
Reports: Homeless vet says George Santos stole $3K from dying dog
A New Jersey veteran said George Santos raised $3,000 for his sick service dog in 2016, but took off with the money. Santos has denied the claims.
Comments / 0