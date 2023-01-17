Read full article on original website
WTVC
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge K-9 celebrates birthday
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One K-9 officer in Oak Ridge celebrated his birthday on Thursday. K-9 Officer Aron turned 2 years old, and the Oak Ridge Police Department celebrated his birthday in the best way. The dog honored the special day by chowing down on a “Happy Birthday” bone.
WTVC
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
Government Technology
Gigabit Broadband Plan Draws Fire from Tennessee Conservatives
(TNS) — A $72 million proposal from Cleveland Utilities and the municipal government of Cleveland, Tenn., to provide a standard 1-gigabit broadband network and phone service — with the capability to provide up to 10-gigabit speed to businesses — is drawing fire from three conservative groups in Bradley County.
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
Middle TN man found dead in Center Hill Lake
The body of Spencer Harville, 40, of Putnam County, was found floating in the water at Center Hill Lake.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
WDEF
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Sam’s Club features World Food Champion
Pictured above – Food Champion Sunny Moody Lynn will feature free custom recipes this weekend at Sams Club in Cookeville. Sampling program will be Thursday Jan. 19 through Saturday Jan. 21. Cookeville – Putnam County foodies are in for a real treat this weekend. A pilot program between Sam’s...
Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville pool, pronounced dead at hospital
A Cookeville girl has died after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon.
WTVC
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
wvlt.tv
Missing 3-year-old Cookeville girl dies after being found at bottom of pool
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A missing girl in Cookeville was found at the bottom of a pool Thursday afternoon. At about 1:15 p.m., the Cookeville Police Department responded to the 1100 block of East 10th Street in reference to a missing child, according to a media release. Multiple officers...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
Cumberland County could pay $160K in discrimination case
A complaint and proposed consent decree were filed to resolve allegations of the Cumberland County correctional officer being discriminated against due to a disability.
wvlt.tv
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry. The sirens are in place...
wbtw.com
Tennessee man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man has a warning after funds on a gift card were stolen while he had the card in his possession. Brian Vaughan’s fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple went to use it, the funds were gone.
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
