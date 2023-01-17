ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge K-9 celebrates birthday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One K-9 officer in Oak Ridge celebrated his birthday on Thursday. K-9 Officer Aron turned 2 years old, and the Oak Ridge Police Department celebrated his birthday in the best way. The dog honored the special day by chowing down on a “Happy Birthday” bone.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Government Technology

Gigabit Broadband Plan Draws Fire from Tennessee Conservatives

(TNS) — A $72 million proposal from Cleveland Utilities and the municipal government of Cleveland, Tenn., to provide a standard 1-gigabit broadband network and phone service — with the capability to provide up to 10-gigabit speed to businesses — is drawing fire from three conservative groups in Bradley County.
CLEVELAND, TN
Charleston News Link

The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
CHARLESTON, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Sam’s Club features World Food Champion

Pictured above – Food Champion Sunny Moody Lynn will feature free custom recipes this weekend at Sams Club in Cookeville. Sampling program will be Thursday Jan. 19 through Saturday Jan. 21. Cookeville – Putnam County foodies are in for a real treat this weekend. A pilot program between Sam’s...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry. The sirens are in place...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wbtw.com

Tennessee man shares warning after gift card funds stolen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man has a warning after funds on a gift card were stolen while he had the card in his possession. Brian Vaughan’s fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple went to use it, the funds were gone.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

