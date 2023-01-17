ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio of Borderland teams ranked in updated TABC basketball polls

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in the 2022-23 season, three Borderland high school basketball teams are in the top 25 of the TABC rankings.

In Class 4A, the Harmony boys cracked the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) for the first time this year, at No. 25. The Tigers are 19-5 on the season.

In Class 3A, the Tornillo boys (21-1) held strong at No. 21 for the second week in a row after beating Presidio and Odess Compass.

On the girls side, Chapin (21-5) stayed at No. 24 in Class 5A after picking up big wins, first on the road at Burges, then at home over Canutillo.

