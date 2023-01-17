Read full article on original website
Spring In Montana Is Something Spectacular
Everyone has their favorite season in Montana, for their own reasons. One of the best things, in my opinion, about living in Montana is that we get to experience all four seasons, sometimes we get to experience them all in the same day. When Planning Summer, Don't Forget Spring. As...
A Small Gesture Of Love Can Be Powerful In Missoula
Winters can feel like they will never end in Montana. When the holidays are over and the new year has begun, there is still a lot of cold weather left. There are agencies available in Missoula to help people who may be having a hard time. There is the Poverello Center, the Missoula Food Bank, just to name a couple. But sometimes there is something that is small, simple and can still help.
How Great Is Hunting In Montana? See How We Rank And Who We Beat
For all of you hunters out there, here is some good news for you! If you live here in Montana, you have picked the right state for your hobby. A recent study came out from Forbes, identifying the top 10 best states for hunting and Montana is in the top 5. In fact, Montana ranked as the 3rd best state, in America, for hunting.
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
Missoula Day Trip Adventures: Fabulous Natural Hot Springs Nearby
Montana is full of places to explore. Wherever you find yourself in Montana, chances are you are not far from an adventure. Even though Montana is such a large state, just about everywhere you turn you can find a good day-trip adventure. There are some nearby natural hot springs locations...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reasons for people to...
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
700 miles of dinos and drive-ins on Montana’s longest amazing road
If you want a road trip this year to really experience what Montana was like, 75 MILLION YEARS AGO, grab your map app and head out on the Treasure State's longest highway. MT-200 is not only the longest road by mileage, a true Red Bull and jerky snack challenge at 706 miles, but it's also arguably the most diverse way to transverse the state.
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand
The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
Montana Style: Vodka Cocktails with Local Flavors
The stereotype of what Montanans drink is beer and whiskey, but in my experience out and about, vodka is popular here too. Wikipedia reads that vodka originated in Poland, Russia and Sweden— cold places. If you haven't noticed, it gets pretty cold here too. And I'll admit I've used vodka to warm up nearly as often as I've worn a jacket, not really but roll with me. What I'm saying is, even though vodka isn't a traditional Montana drink, it still fits with our state's aesthetic, particularly when it's mixed in a cocktail with local flavors. Here's some vodka cocktail ideas for when you're feeling Treasure State pride:
Stunning Estimate: Revenue Generated in Montana by ‘Yellowstone’
The Dutton family ranch is a cash cow. And there's a fascinating new reveal on just how impactful it's been in Montana. The University of Montana's UM News Service just released a report on Paramount Network's TV series "Yellowstone", its resulting influx of tourists to Montana, and the amount of spending related to the show's epic success. When the UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director offers his observations, you know you're probably talking about some eye-popping figures.
Leave Your Montana Christmas Lights Where They Are- It’s Easy
It used to be when you didn't have your Christmas lights down by mid-January it would be seen as a sign of laziness by your neighbors. Now you might be the envy of your neighbors because you've tapped into the latest design trend. We're talking about year around Christmas lighting....
Bears with bird flu? It’s happened in Montana
It seems like bears and "bird flu" are two completely different compass points in the Montana wildlife world. But now, biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are confirming that three grizzlies in Northwest Montana died from the avian flu last fall. The report comes after the experts finished analyzing...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Girl Scout Cookies Come Later in Montana & Wyoming, but Worth the Wait
In Montana and Wyoming this time of the year, waiting can seem like it takes forever. We're not talking about the wait for the snow to vanish, although that will tax your patience. It's the wait for this year's batch of Girl Scout cookies to go on sale. That's because the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming's cookie program starts a little later than the rest of the country.
Adorable Montana Dog Runner-up in National Dog of Year Contest
A runner-up finish barely scratches the surface of what this farm dog means to its owner. According to Montana's Northern Ag News, Fez, a Border Collie/Australian Shepherd, was named runner-up/western region in the 2023 Farm Dog of the Year Contest, put on by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The Farm Bureau says that, "The contest celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers as they sustainably produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America. Rounding up livestock and chasing off predators are among the many tasks performed by farm dogs."
Montana’s airport gun seizures set new record
Nearly twice as many people tried to carry a gun through security at a Montana airport in 2023. But officers with the Transportation Security Administration say while that's a concerning number, it actually mirrors the trend of more gun seizures in other states. And it was Billings, not Missoula with...
The Top 5 Most Rural Post Offices Of Small Town Montana
Some of the most secluded towns in America are in Montana, so that means that we have some of the most remote United States Post Offices in the country. Where are these (often charming) small town anchors?. I'll admit - I've never heard of a few of these small Montana...
Governor’s Tabled Tax Reform Bill Expected to be Reintroduced
A visibly disappointed Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday morning to address the fact that HB 222, his property tax refund and reduction bill had been tabled on Wednesday by a 14-7 vote. The Governor Came out Swinging after Tabling of his Property Tax Bill. Gianforte...
A New Missoula Eatery For People and Pets Is Coming Soon
A new bakery is coming to Missoula on February 1st. "Bolt and Bruizer's Bakery and Barkery" is opening with treats for both people and their pets and will be located at 1300 South Reserve Street, Suite A. This is an exciting business that is the creation of owners Xavier Gonzales-Graybill and Todd "Bolt" Stenson along with office manager Valkyrie Harrison. I had the chance to talk with them about the business. Valkyrie said,
