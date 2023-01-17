Read full article on original website
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
Cheatham County elementary school closed Friday due to gas problem
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Cheatham Elementary School (ECES) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 20 due to the smell of gas at the school. The Cheatham County School District has been working with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department to assess the smell. The school will be...
Growing Hermitage homeless camp sparks concern for residents, business owners nearby
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's called the "Brookmeade Park" of Hermitage. A large homeless camp is seemingly growing by the day, worrying those who live and work nearby. Near the Kroger off Old Hickory Boulevard and Andrew Jackson Way, tucked in behind some trees, lies a homeless encampment. It's filled with tents, shopping carts, and trash.
TDOT releases new renderings, finalizes plan of new Broadway bridge in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new Broadway Bridge is making its way to downtown Nashville. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finished the design and renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge. The new bridge is expected to:. Provide accommodations for all modes of transit. Reduce accidents by...
Crashes on I-65S in Robertson Co. shut down southbound traffic Thursday morning
Robertson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two early morning crashes shut down the southbound lanes of I-65 in Robertson County near Portland, TN. Traffic is backed up toward the KY border. This area is in the widening project zone. Robertson County Emergency Medical Services says that the first accident reported...
Tennessee mansion that caught fire last year goes on market with hilarious Zillow listing
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee mansion that went up in flames back in September is for sale. And the owners aren't holding anything back. Listed for nearing $1.5 million, the home on Winslow Road in Franklin was a total loss. It's being sold "as is," according to Zillow.
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
Police: Three killed in Spring Hill car crash
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people died Friday morning in a Spring Hill wreck, police have confirmed. It happened 6:15 a.m. Friday morning at Highway 31 across from Rippavilla Plantation. The crash closed the southbound lanes of Hwy 31. Northbound lanes are open to traffic. This is an...
Westmoreland church pushes back on city's 'Cease and Desist' letter
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Westmoreland church is pushing back against the city after leaders closed their housing ministry. The Father's House Men's Ministry is connected to the Living Water Full Gospel Church. It is a church located in Sumner County. Leaders say it is meant to house...
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
Williamson County Schools could soon be getting its first-ever therapy dog
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A school district in Middle Tennessee could soon be getting its first-ever therapy dog. Nashville K-9 has been working with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in a joint effort to train Bolo—an 18-month-old Lagotto Romagnolo—for Williamson County Schools. “This dog is...
Guns found at two Nashville schools in unrelated cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two guns were recovered Wednesday in separate incidents at a pair of Nashville schools. In the first case, Metro Police say a sophomore at Whites Creeks High School was arrested for carrying a firearm on campus. School staff reportedly smelled a "strong odor" of marijuana...
Audit finds $29k in unauthorized purchases for Cheatham County Schools
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new audit from the state comptroller’s office identifies two findings in Cheatham County Schools. One finding says the director of schools received $9,000 in federal Covid money on top of her $142,000 salary without board of education approval. “The school director has...
Group of thieves seen stealing catalytic converters in Franklin neighborhood
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is in custody and four others are on the run after police say they were seen stealing catalytic converters from a neighborhood in Franklin early Wednesday. Authorities said a neighbor on Archdale Avenue heard the sound of a saw around 2 a.m. and...
Clarksville officers respond to head-on collision crash, injuries reported
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville officers responded to a head-on collision Thursday where injuries have been reported. One of the drivers was extricated from their vehicle on the scene, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare seriously injured, CPD reported Thursday night. The crash...
Taylor Swift gives 'generous donation' to Williamson County Animal Shelter
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Celebrity pop star Taylor Swift made a significant donation to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, they announced Wednesday. We are very grateful for Taylor's support of our shelter, which serves the pets of Williamson County through adoption, spay & neuter, enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics, and paw pantry, said Williamson County Animal Shelter.
Metro Action working on solutions after funds to help with housing payments runs out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Action Commission (MAC) announced the agency ran out of funding to help residents with housing payments. Uriah Vaughn and her grandmother, Regina Scruggs, were born and raised in Nashville. Vaughn applied to get rental assistance through MAC back in the summer and got...
Man wanted for murder captured, fully auto handgun found during arrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two men were arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) on Wednesday, one of the men wanted for the murder of a 20-year-old last summer. MNPD reports 21-year-old James Marques Smith was captured on Wednesday for the May 2022 murder of 20-year-old Nicholas Spivey in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments.
Police: Suspects shoot, run over man in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a pair of suspects accused of shooting a man then running him over with a vehicle Wednesday. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Thompson Place. Police tell FOX 17 News two white males in a...
