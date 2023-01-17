ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Police: Three killed in Spring Hill car crash

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people died Friday morning in a Spring Hill wreck, police have confirmed. It happened 6:15 a.m. Friday morning at Highway 31 across from Rippavilla Plantation. The crash closed the southbound lanes of Hwy 31. Northbound lanes are open to traffic. This is an...
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Guns found at two Nashville schools in unrelated cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two guns were recovered Wednesday in separate incidents at a pair of Nashville schools. In the first case, Metro Police say a sophomore at Whites Creeks High School was arrested for carrying a firearm on campus. School staff reportedly smelled a "strong odor" of marijuana...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville officers respond to head-on collision crash, injuries reported

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville officers responded to a head-on collision Thursday where injuries have been reported. One of the drivers was extricated from their vehicle on the scene, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare seriously injured, CPD reported Thursday night. The crash...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Taylor Swift gives 'generous donation' to Williamson County Animal Shelter

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Celebrity pop star Taylor Swift made a significant donation to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, they announced Wednesday. We are very grateful for Taylor's support of our shelter, which serves the pets of Williamson County through adoption, spay & neuter, enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics, and paw pantry, said Williamson County Animal Shelter.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Man wanted for murder captured, fully auto handgun found during arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two men were arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) on Wednesday, one of the men wanted for the murder of a 20-year-old last summer. MNPD reports 21-year-old James Marques Smith was captured on Wednesday for the May 2022 murder of 20-year-old Nicholas Spivey in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Suspects shoot, run over man in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a pair of suspects accused of shooting a man then running him over with a vehicle Wednesday. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Thompson Place. Police tell FOX 17 News two white males in a...
NASHVILLE, TN

