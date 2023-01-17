ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
Tech Times

Three Cryptos Set to Skyrocket in Value in 2023: HedgeUp, Solana, and Shiba Inu

2021 was dubbed the "year of cryptocurrencies," but 2022 didn't follow the steps of the previous year, considering that we entered the crypto bear market. In 2023, the rally raised the expectations of investors, companies, and analysts. We're now on track to recovery as market trends and predictions are telling us to sit back for a ride into the bull market.
astaga.com

Reasons Behind Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Rally Today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rallied over 20%, with the value hitting a excessive of $0.00001289 on Wednesday. The catalyst for the pump is probably the most anticipated launch of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain. Furthermore, South Korea‘s largest crypto trade Upbit asserting Shiba Inu (SHIB) itemizing in opposition to the Korean Received (KRW) has additionally contributed to the rally.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu’s price prediction using ChatGPT- Journey to the moon within reach?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ChatGPT has limitations but a trader can use the bot to enhance ideas. Easy and quick trading strategies for various timeframes can be quickly formulated and coded using...
astaga.com

Whale Caught Dumping 443 Billion SHIB Amid Price Surge

Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rally backed by the Shibarium replace and Ethereum (ETH) whales shopping for noticed a decline on Thursday. World’s second largest meme crypto’s value dropped by over 9% within the final 24 hours. Simply after the large SHIB price pump, the whale tracker reported an enormous whale transaction which could possibly be a possible motive behind the current value drop.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
NEWSBTC

New Twitter Coins To Sideline Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collaborates With Bugatti, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues To Attract Investors

Every morning in the world of cryptocurrency starts with major price fluctuations, new collaborations, and surprising announcements. In this article, we cover the latest news about 3 popular cryptocurrencies – Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Dogecoin (DOGE) fears being sidelined with the launch of new Twitter Coins.
insideevs.com

Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours

Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Developer Drops Hint On Shibarium Beta Launch Date

The Shiba Inu neighborhood actively awaits the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain launch as official accounts of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and core developer Shytoshi Kusama drops hints on the anticipated date. Choosing up hints from Shytoshi Kusama’s Twitter standing, ShibArmy believes the Shibarium Beta launch to occur on February 14, Valentine’s Day.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats

The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).

