ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

NAACP & community raise money for MLK memorial park bathrooms

By Erin Hunter
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQH05_0kGrOVKR00

SAN ANGELO, Texas- 52 years ago, the Dr. Martin Luther King park was built in San Angelo just a few years after he was assassinated.

“Dr. King was just a wonderful man. Just full of love and changed the whole face of racism and social justice in this country,” said Sherley Spears, a member of the NAACP Executive Committee Board.

While the park is the venue for many events such as Juneteenth, Black Lives Matter marches, and MLK celebrations, the local NAACP chapter is still working to bring proper restrooms to the park.

“It is a park that is widely used by this community, all of San Angelo. We have big events here so we must have comfortable restrooms where a mom can go in and change her baby’s diaper and where you can go in and wash your hands,” said the President of the NAACP, Mechelle Grooms-Reed.

For decades the park has relied on portable toilets and the battle became uphill for the NAACP to secure funding after the city declined to participate. Now a groundbreaking on those restrooms could be in the near future thanks to over 270 thousand dollars being raised by citizens.

“We appreciate again the community of San Angelo and people from around the area, even former residents of San Angelo who contributed to making sure we raised the necessary money,” said Spears.

It’s a project that’s a joint effort from past and present community members so future generations can not only enjoy the space but learn the history of Martin Luther King’s legacy.

“I had fun at MLK park,” said 4-year-old Edith Pool.

The park is a constant reminder of the bravery to fight against injustice. Without it, the slow but steady changes we see today would never have been possible.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KLST/KSAN

How is Animal Services moving forward in 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Homepage reporters went out to talk to Animal Services about their goals and initiatives for 2023 after looking back on 2022. Assistant Director of Neighborhood and Family Services, Morgan Chegwidden told CVHP staff something Animal Services really struggled with last year was, “return to owner.” “Statistics show that if […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

The San Angelo Police Department is hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The opportunity to work for San Angelo’s finest has arrived as the SAPD is looking to hire multiple positions within the department which includes officers, record clerks and communications. Below are the qualifications to become an officer, according to the SAPD website. If interested, the hiring process begins by completing an application […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Homeowners concerned by proposed abandonment of Cox Lane

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Presented during the January 17, 2023, City Council meeting was a proposal to abandon a portion of Cox Lane. Homeowners in the area voiced concerns about heavy traffic, safety and more. The request for the abandonment of a portion of Cox Lane, next to a residential neighborhood, would begin at 1861 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo United taking volleyball to the next level

SAN ANGELO, TX— For many young girls’ club volleyball is used to develop their skills and compete at a higher level, and now you can find one right here in the Concho Valley. “This is our first year, and we have about ten teams. We have ages 9-18. For me, it’s for everyone,” said the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloans Angry Over City Plans to Close Cox Lane

SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo is looking to combine Cox Lane and Foster Road and it has caused a stir. Citizens are angry. During the San Angelo city council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023, the San Angelo City Council considered whether or not to abandon Cox Ln. Director of Planning & Development Services Jon James gave a presentation on how the closure of the road will help resolve traffic and development issues.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

One hospitalized after driver disregards red light

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

ASU develops app to keep students safer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University in conjunction with Angelo State Police have developed an app designed to assist students on campus and keep them safer. The app called, ASU Safe, is monitored constantly by the ASU Police Communications Center. The app allows students and staff to locate important contact information for various campus […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

New Proposed Rule May Affect Handgun Owners

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Justice has proposed a rule, that if made into a law, would affect handgun owners with “stabilizing braces”. This would make brace owners need to take action when it comes to their weapons. “There’s 120 day period that the firearms have to be dis-configured or destroyed. I doubt […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy