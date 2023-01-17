Read full article on original website
upr.org
Logan council discusses preserving the city's hydropower through sediment removal
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council discussed appropriating $1 million in electric fund reserves for sediment removal at Second Dam. According to Mark Montgomery, the city’s director of light and power, the Logan River’s dams are diversions that ultimately generate hydropower for Logan. The dams are also sediment traps.
The Dogington Post
Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured
Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between isles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children’s books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and...
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
utahbusiness.com
Intermountain Layton Hospital breaks ground on new ambulatory surgery center to enhance affordable out-patient surgical care in Davis County
Intermountain Layton Hospital hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for a new ambulatory surgery center that will enhance efficient and affordable out-patient surgical care in Davis County. Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) specialize in surgical procedures that don’t require overnight stays such as for hips, knees, feet, and ankle, among several other...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City library avoids 'catastrophic' damage, remains closed for sewer line repair
SALT LAKE CITY — It's unclear how long Salt Lake City Public Library's Main Library will remain closed because of a sewer line failure; however, Salt Lake City Public Library System said Friday that a leak in the line was detected before it did any damage to the building or the materials inside.
LOOK: Wild Photos Show Huge Bull Elk Wandering Salt Lake City Neighborhood
Bull elk are a majestic site wherever they can be found, with Utah being one such place. No one ever expects to see them casually strolling the front yards of a crowded Salt Lake neighborhood, though. Residents of the Yalecrest neighborhood have captured the imposing sight this week, with multiple...
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
ABC 4
Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, Thanks Community For Support
A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a minivan crashing through a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She was identified today as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City. Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, …. A family is in mourning...
ksl.com
Utah trooper reunites with doctor who saved his life 44 years ago after prompting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 45 years ago, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ralph Evans was on his way to a routine traffic accident when he was flagged down by two girls near Lagoon. They said they had been assaulted by a man in a Jeep parked a short distance down the road.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
ABC 4
Got a windshield chip or crack? The Rock Doc makes housecalls!
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – Chips and cracks in your vehicle's windshield are not just annoying, they can be hazardous to your safety as well. Salt Lake County based Rock Doc Auto Glass Replacement & Repair is available to help you keep the view through your windshield crystal clear while you're on the road.
upr.org
UTA to offer Free Fare February next month, offering 10 free service days
The Utah Transit Authority announced it will be cutting back the number of zero fare days in February to just 10 days. Following the success of last year’s Free Fare February, passengers will be able to ride UTA transportation for free between February 12 and February 21, coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game that will be hosted in Salt Lake City.
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
Husband grieving after losing wife in Tooele crash, driver asks for forgiveness
Two families are left grieving after a minivan crashed through a Tooele business Monday morning, killing 51-year-old employee Roseann Davis.
KSLTV
Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It’s part of the West Davis Highway...
kvnutalk
New American Task Force to convene in Cache County on Jan. 24 – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Members of the state’s New Americans Task Force will convene in Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That meeting is part of a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to maximize New Americans’ economic opportunities, social integration and civic potential in an effort to build a robust economy and a community of belonging, according to County Executive David Zook, a member of the task force.
ksl.com
Man threw Molotov cocktails at state Capitol, Conference Center, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at the state Capitol and the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now facing serious charges. Justin Lee Cromar, 33, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated...
Hoarding plays a role in causing deadly fires, SLCFD says
A woman was killed in a fire that happened nearly two weeks ago on West Williams Avenue. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said they could not reach the victim in time partly because of her hoarding tendencies.
ABC 4
Surae adopts a new furry family member
Margaret Milly Brown was our Pet of the Week from Salt Lake County Animal Services last week and Surae fell in love and asked to adopt the three year old toy poodle on the spot! She surprised her kids by putting the new dog in the back yard and took them outside to all meet.
