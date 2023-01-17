ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

upr.org

Logan council discusses preserving the city's hydropower through sediment removal

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council discussed appropriating $1 million in electric fund reserves for sediment removal at Second Dam. According to Mark Montgomery, the city’s director of light and power, the Logan River’s dams are diversions that ultimately generate hydropower for Logan. The dams are also sediment traps.
LOGAN, UT
The Dogington Post

Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured

Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
MURRAY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Intermountain Layton Hospital breaks ground on new ambulatory surgery center to enhance affordable out-patient surgical care in Davis County

Intermountain Layton Hospital hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for a new ambulatory surgery center that will enhance efficient and affordable out-patient surgical care in Davis County. Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) specialize in surgical procedures that don’t require overnight stays such as for hips, knees, feet, and ankle, among several other...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KPCW

LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
upr.org

UTA to offer Free Fare February next month, offering 10 free service days

The Utah Transit Authority announced it will be cutting back the number of zero fare days in February to just 10 days. Following the success of last year’s Free Fare February, passengers will be able to ride UTA transportation for free between February 12 and February 21, coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game that will be hosted in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It’s part of the West Davis Highway...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

New American Task Force to convene in Cache County on Jan. 24 – Cache Valley Daily

CACHE COUNTY – Members of the state’s New Americans Task Force will convene in Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That meeting is part of a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to maximize New Americans’ economic opportunities, social integration and civic potential in an effort to build a robust economy and a community of belonging, according to County Executive David Zook, a member of the task force.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

UTAH STATE

