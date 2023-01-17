ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
utahbusiness.com

Jordan School District to deploy the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across 65 schools to serve more than 57,000 students

Jordan School District, a K-12 school district that serves more than 57,000 students at 65 schools located in communities in Salt Lake County, Utah, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to enhance blended learning across the district. The institution was seeking an ed-tech tool that enables students and instructors...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Intermountain Layton Hospital breaks ground on new ambulatory surgery center to enhance affordable out-patient surgical care in Davis County

Intermountain Layton Hospital hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for a new ambulatory surgery center that will enhance efficient and affordable out-patient surgical care in Davis County. Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) specialize in surgical procedures that don’t require overnight stays such as for hips, knees, feet, and ankle, among several other...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
upr.org

'In Search of Blue Sky' on Thursday's Access Utah

In Search of Blue Sky is a temporary public artwork by Artist Wendy Wischer, in collaboration with Atmospheric Scientist John Lin and Poet Lindsey Webb. This collaboration uses air quality data collected as part of the Wasatch Environmental Observatory (WEO) to connect the community and UTA riders to the experience of data collection along with their personal contributions, while inspiring curiosity to dive deeper into changing air quality and ways we might work together to achieve the blue skies we all value.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties

Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

UTA to offer Free Fare February next month, offering 10 free service days

The Utah Transit Authority announced it will be cutting back the number of zero fare days in February to just 10 days. Following the success of last year’s Free Fare February, passengers will be able to ride UTA transportation for free between February 12 and February 21, coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game that will be hosted in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A deal for mobile home owners in Riverdale, if they leave quickly

RIVERDALE, Utah — People living at a Riverdale mobile home park could be well compensated if they move out early. But they’ll need to move quickly. Lesley’s Mobile Home park at 671 West 4400 South in Riverdale is closing, and the owner has given residents until the end of May 2023 to move out. But, if residents can move out by March 1, the owner has offered to give them $1,500.
RIVERDALE, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for South Jordan’s Daybreak in 2025

The Salt Lake Bees announced they will be leaving Salt Lake City and will have a new stadium location in South Jordan’s Daybreak. The Larry H. Miller Company revealed that the Minor League Baseball team will stick around for a few years, but will leave its current stadium for a new location in 2025. The Bees will play two more seasons at Smith’s Ballpark before their lease expires in the Fall of 2024. Additionally, the University of Utah revealed that their Utes baseball team will play at the stadium for the next two seasons as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Got a windshield chip or crack? The Rock Doc makes housecalls!

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chips and cracks in your vehicle’s windshield are not just annoying, they can be hazardous to your safety as well. Salt Lake County based Rock Doc Auto Glass Replacement & Repair is available to help you keep the view through your windshield crystal clear while you’re on the road.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Developer withdraws application for major Park City Mountain project

The Provo developer pursuing a major project at the base of Park City Mountain said on Thursday that it has opted to withdraw its application. PEG Companies said in a statement that it needed more time to take into account the effects of the paid parking and reservation systems implemented at the resort this ski season. The firm added that it looks “forward to continuing to collaborate with Park City Mountain on the next steps for this important project.”
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Longest morning commutes: Where does Salt Lake City rank?

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study offers data that suggests that, annually, commuting in Salt Lake City takes up a significant amount of a driver’s time. Specifically, Utahns wait 59 hours in rush hour traffic per year. Put into perspective, that’s two-and-a-half days in traffic. Researchers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

