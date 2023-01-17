Read full article on original website
utahbusiness.com
Jordan School District to deploy the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across 65 schools to serve more than 57,000 students
Jordan School District, a K-12 school district that serves more than 57,000 students at 65 schools located in communities in Salt Lake County, Utah, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to enhance blended learning across the district. The institution was seeking an ed-tech tool that enables students and instructors...
utahbusiness.com
Intermountain Layton Hospital breaks ground on new ambulatory surgery center to enhance affordable out-patient surgical care in Davis County
Intermountain Layton Hospital hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for a new ambulatory surgery center that will enhance efficient and affordable out-patient surgical care in Davis County. Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) specialize in surgical procedures that don’t require overnight stays such as for hips, knees, feet, and ankle, among several other...
upr.org
'In Search of Blue Sky' on Thursday's Access Utah
In Search of Blue Sky is a temporary public artwork by Artist Wendy Wischer, in collaboration with Atmospheric Scientist John Lin and Poet Lindsey Webb. This collaboration uses air quality data collected as part of the Wasatch Environmental Observatory (WEO) to connect the community and UTA riders to the experience of data collection along with their personal contributions, while inspiring curiosity to dive deeper into changing air quality and ways we might work together to achieve the blue skies we all value.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City library avoids 'catastrophic' damage, remains closed for sewer line repair
SALT LAKE CITY — It's unclear how long Salt Lake City Public Library's Main Library will remain closed because of a sewer line failure; however, Salt Lake City Public Library System said Friday that a leak in the line was detected before it did any damage to the building or the materials inside.
Park Record
State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties
Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between isles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children’s books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and...
upr.org
UTA to offer Free Fare February next month, offering 10 free service days
The Utah Transit Authority announced it will be cutting back the number of zero fare days in February to just 10 days. Following the success of last year’s Free Fare February, passengers will be able to ride UTA transportation for free between February 12 and February 21, coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game that will be hosted in Salt Lake City.
Opinion: Utah lawmakers can’t let the misinformed sway their votes
Last year, a mob of conspiracy minded people killed a bill that would have made Utah’s digital license program safer. Lawmakers shouldn’t let that happen again.
kslnewsradio.com
A deal for mobile home owners in Riverdale, if they leave quickly
RIVERDALE, Utah — People living at a Riverdale mobile home park could be well compensated if they move out early. But they’ll need to move quickly. Lesley’s Mobile Home park at 671 West 4400 South in Riverdale is closing, and the owner has given residents until the end of May 2023 to move out. But, if residents can move out by March 1, the owner has offered to give them $1,500.
upr.org
Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for South Jordan’s Daybreak in 2025
The Salt Lake Bees announced they will be leaving Salt Lake City and will have a new stadium location in South Jordan’s Daybreak. The Larry H. Miller Company revealed that the Minor League Baseball team will stick around for a few years, but will leave its current stadium for a new location in 2025. The Bees will play two more seasons at Smith’s Ballpark before their lease expires in the Fall of 2024. Additionally, the University of Utah revealed that their Utes baseball team will play at the stadium for the next two seasons as well.
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
Mobile home residents frustrated as deadline to move approaches
Jason Williams has lived in Lesley's Mobile Home Park for 22 years, his mother lived here before that. He says he knew the evictions were coming but it doesn't make it any easier.
ABC 4
False alarm: Social media rumors of threat against Farmington High are for out-of-state school
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Farmington City Police report that social media threats against a local high school for Jan. 17 have turned out to be false, according to a press release. Police say threats surfaced on social media about possible activity tomorrow at Farmington High, but after investigating the...
ABC 4
Got a windshield chip or crack? The Rock Doc makes housecalls!
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chips and cracks in your vehicle’s windshield are not just annoying, they can be hazardous to your safety as well. Salt Lake County based Rock Doc Auto Glass Replacement & Repair is available to help you keep the view through your windshield crystal clear while you’re on the road.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Park Record
Developer withdraws application for major Park City Mountain project
The Provo developer pursuing a major project at the base of Park City Mountain said on Thursday that it has opted to withdraw its application. PEG Companies said in a statement that it needed more time to take into account the effects of the paid parking and reservation systems implemented at the resort this ski season. The firm added that it looks “forward to continuing to collaborate with Park City Mountain on the next steps for this important project.”
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive
SUNSET, Utah — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a car, only to find out you cannot get license plates to drive it legally. When it happened to a Salt Lake City woman, she decided to Get Gephardt. “This is the car that I was supposed to get, or...
kslnewsradio.com
Longest morning commutes: Where does Salt Lake City rank?
SALT LAKE CITY — A new study offers data that suggests that, annually, commuting in Salt Lake City takes up a significant amount of a driver’s time. Specifically, Utahns wait 59 hours in rush hour traffic per year. Put into perspective, that’s two-and-a-half days in traffic. Researchers...
ksl.com
Man threw Molotov cocktails at state Capitol, Conference Center, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at the state Capitol and the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now facing serious charges. Justin Lee Cromar, 33, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated...
