The Salt Lake Bees announced they will be leaving Salt Lake City and will have a new stadium location in South Jordan’s Daybreak. The Larry H. Miller Company revealed that the Minor League Baseball team will stick around for a few years, but will leave its current stadium for a new location in 2025. The Bees will play two more seasons at Smith’s Ballpark before their lease expires in the Fall of 2024. Additionally, the University of Utah revealed that their Utes baseball team will play at the stadium for the next two seasons as well.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO