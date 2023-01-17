Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Out 3 Major Looks in 1 Day for 'Shotgun Wedding' Promo — and Serves Up Bridal Vibes
Lopez has been on a style hot streak of bridal-like looks while promoting her new movie For the premiere night of Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez totally stayed on theme. The singer and actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before heading over to her movie's premiere and finally the afterparty. For all three events, Lopez nailed a bridal theme, because of course! For Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez, 53, sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel wearing a delicate yet flirty Giambattista Valli dress with a crisscross ruffled neckline and...
Kate Middleton Upgraded Her Go-To Winter Dress Style with the Accessory You Likely Have in Your Closet
Belts make any outfit instantly look more flattering, and these belted dresses start at $32 Whether it's an elegant off-the-shoulder dress or a tried-and-true Longchamp tote bag, Kate Middleton is known for sticking to her go-to styles, and her recent look during a royal visit to the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital is no exception. Walking beside Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a wool tartan-style trench coat with a mid-length ribbed turtleneck dress — a style she tapped back in November while visiting the Colham Manor...
Quick! Ugg Just Restocked the Impossible-to-Find Ultra Mini Boots in 4 New Colors
The iconic Ultra Minis are back thanks to a collaboration with Madhappy If there's ever been a time to act fast, it's now, because Hollywood's favorite Ugg boots are back and better than ever thanks, in part, to a collaboration with mental health-conscious fashion brand Madhappy. Whether you've realized it or not, the Ultra Mini boot has become the it-girl shoe for models like Bella Hadid (take her boxer-briefs moment, for example) and actresses like Jennifer Garner and Keke Palmer, who kept comfortable in a pair during New...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
Christina Applegate Slams Comment Saying Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS: 'I Laughed'
Applegate announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 and made her first public appearance at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the following year Christina Applegate is clapping back against hate comments about her looks. The Dead to Me actress, 51, said she reached out to someone on social media who commented on a recent PEOPLE article about her and her daughter at the Critics Choice Awards and received a startling message in response. "Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
Jonathan Scott Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Zooey Deschanel: 'To the Woman Who Keeps Me Smiling'
Jonathan Scott is showering Zooey Deschanel with all the birthday love. On Tuesday, the Property Brothers star, 44, shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram for his girlfriend of over three years. In an adorable slideshow video, he posted a glimpse of their memories together. From smiling in front of...
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'
Shay Mooney and wife Hannah have welcomed another baby boy, joining sons Ames Alexander, 2½, and Asher James, 5 Shay Mooney is officially a father of three! The country star, 30, and wife Hannah, 31, have welcomed their third baby boy, the couple announced Friday. Son Abram Shay Mooney was born on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Grammy winner announced on Instagram along with a video of him singing to the newborn. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it ❤️," the new father of three wrote. Sharing the same video on her own account,...
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Once Never Wore Pants Because She Thought She Had to Wear Only Dresses 'to Please God'
Growing up, the former star of TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On was told to dressed modestly in accordance with the strict rules of her family's ultra-conservative Christian faith Jinger Duggar Vuolo is opening up about why shorts and pants were never a part of her wardrobe growing up. "I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God," Vuolo, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "And if I step outside of what I think is expected of me, I would think God's going to be so displeased...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked'
The former View co-host will soon welcome her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech Meghan McCain is close to the finish line! On Wednesday, the pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared two cute selfies on Instagram of her baby bump at nine months. She's expecting baby girl No. 2 with husband Ben Domenech, with whom she also shares 2-year-old daughter, Liberty. In both photos, McCain is standing in front of a mirror with one hand on her bump and the other taking the pic. The Republican commentator dressed...
Tom Hanks Dishes All About the 'Tom Cruise Cake' That Cruise Famously Sends During the Holidays
“This cake is so great you can really only have it once a year,” Tom Hanks reveals of the holiday gift from Tom Cruise Tom Hanks wants to go out with a piece of the "Tom Cruise cake" in his belly. On Thursday's episode of Mythical Kitchen's newest YouTube series Last Meals, Hanks raved about the coconut cake that his friend Tom Cruise famously sends to him — and many other A-listers — every year for the holidays. The actor sat down with chef and host Josh Scherer to talk about his...
Prince Harry Recalls First Text Exchange with Meghan Markle and the 'Bizarre' Tie to Princess Diana
The Duke of Sussex said that he was "texting like a teenager" when he first connected with Meghan Markle Prince Harry speculates in Spare that Princess Diana may have helped bring him and Meghan Markle together. The Duke of Sussex, 38, released his unprecedented memoir last week, reflecting on his royal childhood, military service in Afghanistan, and how everything changed when he met his future wife. Prince Harry shared the full story of how he met Meghan, writing that he was blown away by her beauty when he saw her photo for...
Amy Jo Johnson on Why She Won't Appear in the 'Power Rangers' Reunion — Even Though She 'Never Said No'
Amy Jo Johnson is setting the record straight on why she won't be appearing in Netflix's upcoming special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly announced that several members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast would be reuniting for a scripted Netflix special in honor of the show's 30th anniversary — but one notable name was missing: Johnson.
Cardi B Says Kim Kardashian Gave Her Plastic Surgery Advice After Botched Nose Fillers
Cardi B has never shied away from discussing her plastic surgery experiences, and now the rapper is detailing her unwanted nose job after receiving botched fillers. The 30-year-old appeared on a new episode of REVOLT's The Jason Lee Show where she opened up her past cosmetic procedures and how Kim Kardashian gave her surgeon recommendations for a nose job.
Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Glimpse of All Three Sons in Funny Instagram Video: 'Mom Life'
The actress shares sons Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, with husband Marco Perego Zoe Saldaña is giving a closer look at life at home with her three boys. On Monday, the Avatar star — who typically keeps her sons' faces off of social media — shared a rare video on Instagram featuring all three of her boys as they reenacted a funny scene from Zoolander. In the clip, Saldaña's sons Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, bump into their mom before lip-syncing Owen Wilson's line from...
See the Moment a Mom of Six Welcomes Baby No. 7 Over a Toilet — and Discovers It's Her First Girl!
Ariel and Michael Tyson's seventh baby made a very unique entrance into the world and changed their family dynamic forever Ariel Tyson and her husband Michael are no strangers to having kids. With six boys between the ages of 11 and 2, the family was excited to welcome their seventh baby in late 2021. After six labor and delivery experiences, Ariel felt like she had a pretty good grasp on what to do and when — but fate had other plans when welcoming baby No. 7. Sharing moments...
'MAFS' ' Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome First Baby: 'Our Little Love Is Finally Here!'
Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their bundle of joy!. The couple, who met and wed during season 12 of the reality show, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aury Bella, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Our...
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's That '70s Show Costar Debra Jo Rupp Says They Had a 'Spark' Before Dating
"I caught that — I absolutely caught that," Debra Jo Rupp recalled of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Debra Jo Rupp had an inkling about the budding connection between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher even before they officially got together. Opening up about her former That '70s Show costars' relationship, Rupp said she once realized there was a "spark" forming between the two. "There was this little reunion, and I remember watching it," Rupp, 71, told Access Hollywood. "It was quite a while after '70s Show had ended, and there was...
