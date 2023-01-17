Growing up, the former star of TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On was told to dressed modestly in accordance with the strict rules of her family's ultra-conservative Christian faith Jinger Duggar Vuolo is opening up about why shorts and pants were never a part of her wardrobe growing up. "I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God," Vuolo, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "And if I step outside of what I think is expected of me, I would think God's going to be so displeased...

1 DAY AGO