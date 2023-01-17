ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State gets hot, shoots past Rutgers to end losing streak

EAST LANSING – Sometimes, shooting cures all. A hot shooting Michigan State ended a two-game losing streak by dispatching No. 23 Rutgers, 70-56, on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) shot 12-for-22 from 3-point range for the game. Rutgers shot just 2-for-17. That tipped the...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Rutgers vs. Michigan State basketball predictions & picks: Thursday, 1/19

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The #23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will travel to East Lansing for a Thursday night matchup against the Michigan State Spartans, and both teams...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Rebounding, turnovers cost Michigan in rare loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The homecoming for a trio of Wolverines was spoiled on Thursday night as Michigan lost to Maryland for the first time in nearly three years. Michigan was tied with 11 minutes left but allowed the Terrapins too many extra possessions and fell 64-58 at Xfinity Center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State football officially adds 19 midyear enrollees

A month after Michigan State signed its latest recruiting class, the midyear enrollees are officially with the program. The Spartans on Friday announced the addition of eight members of its 2023 signing class along with 11 transfers from the portal, who are all enrolled for the spring semester. Michigan State’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Concord defense slows Jonesville in Big 8 clash

JONESVILLE – In a battle of the two top teams in the Big 8, Concord was able to overcome a tough night shooting the ball with strong defense in a 45-32 win over Jonesville on Thursday. For two teams which entered the night tied for first place in the...
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive.com

East Jackson holds off late Michigan Center rally for 41-31 win

EAST JACKSON -- A sophomore and a junior both wearing the number 14 kept making play after play in Wednesday’s Cascades Conference girls basketball game between Michigan Center and East Jackson. The Cardinals’ No. 14, Julia Reynolds, hit several key shots from beyond the 3-point arc while the Trojans’...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Here is who is trending up, and how the latest power rankings look in girls basketball in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Some games have shaken a few things up in the girls basketball landscape in the Jackson area over the past week. Grass Lake lost to Hanover-Horton, a rare Cascades Conference loss for the Warriors. This might foretell a wild ride in the Cascades this year, as there is now a three-way tie between the Warriors, Napoleon and East Jackson at 4-1 in the conference. Meanwhile that Napoleon team rebounding from its tough loss to Springport by beating Michigan Center.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Napoleon picks up win over East Jackson

The Napoleon boys basketball team beat East Jackson 58-41 on Thursday. DeVonta Habern had 20 points and six rebounds for the Pirates. Trent Jester had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Holden Van Poppel had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Grant Bradley had four points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
NAPOLEON, MI
MLive.com

See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game

SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
SALINE, MI

