Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
MLive.com
Michigan State gets hot, shoots past Rutgers to end losing streak
EAST LANSING – Sometimes, shooting cures all. A hot shooting Michigan State ended a two-game losing streak by dispatching No. 23 Rutgers, 70-56, on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) shot 12-for-22 from 3-point range for the game. Rutgers shot just 2-for-17. That tipped the...
MLive.com
Rutgers vs. Michigan State basketball predictions & picks: Thursday, 1/19
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The #23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will travel to East Lansing for a Thursday night matchup against the Michigan State Spartans, and both teams...
MLive.com
Rebounding, turnovers cost Michigan in rare loss to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The homecoming for a trio of Wolverines was spoiled on Thursday night as Michigan lost to Maryland for the first time in nearly three years. Michigan was tied with 11 minutes left but allowed the Terrapins too many extra possessions and fell 64-58 at Xfinity Center.
MLive.com
Michigan State football officially adds 19 midyear enrollees
A month after Michigan State signed its latest recruiting class, the midyear enrollees are officially with the program. The Spartans on Friday announced the addition of eight members of its 2023 signing class along with 11 transfers from the portal, who are all enrolled for the spring semester. Michigan State’s...
MLive.com
‘Door is open’ for Malik Hall’s return this season at Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo spent Monday afternoon in a foul mood, upset about his team’s loss to Purdue, officiating decisions that went against his team and the prospect of losing senior forward Malik Hall for the rest of the season due to injury. By Tuesday, though, his...
MLive.com
Huron speedster Kamren Flowers picks up first ACC football offer
ANN ARBOR – Kamren Flowers’ college football recruitment is beginning to pick up steam. The Ann Arbor Huron sophomore speedster earned his second Power Five offer and first from the ACC on Friday.
MLive.com
Saline’s Jonathan Sanderson making case for best high school basketball freshman in Michigan
SALINE – Michael Marek is convinced there is not a better freshman boys basketball player in the state of Michigan than Jonathan Sanderson. While there could be some bias as the Saline boys basketball coach, Sanderson has hit the ground running with the Hornets and is making a strong case to prove Marek correct.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor Defensive Player of the Year Bruce Williams makes college football choice
ANN ARBOR – One of the state’s top defensive football players has found his collegiate home. Bruce Williams of Ann Arbor Huron announced on Friday afternoon his commitment to play for Dartmouth. He was offered by Dartmouth in May of last year.
MLive.com
Concord defense slows Jonesville in Big 8 clash
JONESVILLE – In a battle of the two top teams in the Big 8, Concord was able to overcome a tough night shooting the ball with strong defense in a 45-32 win over Jonesville on Thursday. For two teams which entered the night tied for first place in the...
MLive.com
East Jackson holds off late Michigan Center rally for 41-31 win
EAST JACKSON -- A sophomore and a junior both wearing the number 14 kept making play after play in Wednesday’s Cascades Conference girls basketball game between Michigan Center and East Jackson. The Cardinals’ No. 14, Julia Reynolds, hit several key shots from beyond the 3-point arc while the Trojans’...
MLive.com
Springport’s Maddux Overweg voted Jackson-area athlete of the week
JACKSON -- Springport girls basketball player Maddux Overweg has been voted athlete of the week in the Jackson area. Out of more than 19,000 votes cast, the Spartans junior took 44.94% while Leslie basketball player Rylie Burley took 31.47% and Homer wrestler Alex Miller took 15.28%.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central stays unbeaten with boys hoops win over Battle Creek Central
KALAMAZOO, MI – With forward Hutch Ward emerging as a legitimate Mr. Basketball candidate and Terrance Jones on the rise as one of West Michigan’s best point guards, Kalamazoo Central is a difficult team to defend all over the court. But when the Maroon Giants get a big...
MLive.com
See photos as Kalamazoo Central High School basketball hosts Battle Creek Central in boys basketball
KALAMAZOO, MI - Kalamazoo Central High School hosted Battle Creek Central High School in boys basketball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The game had a limited amount of spectators in attendance, due to gun shots fired at varsity football game between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central. The Giants were able to defeat the Bearcats, 63-51.
MLive.com
Trending Ann Arbor-area boys basketball teams and power rankings
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams from the Ann Arbor area have separated themselves from the pack while other teams are working their way up the rankings. See which teams are trending up and check out the top 10 rankings for this week below.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 20
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Jan. 20. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Here is who is trending up, and how the latest power rankings look in girls basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Some games have shaken a few things up in the girls basketball landscape in the Jackson area over the past week. Grass Lake lost to Hanover-Horton, a rare Cascades Conference loss for the Warriors. This might foretell a wild ride in the Cascades this year, as there is now a three-way tie between the Warriors, Napoleon and East Jackson at 4-1 in the conference. Meanwhile that Napoleon team rebounding from its tough loss to Springport by beating Michigan Center.
MLive.com
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Napoleon picks up win over East Jackson
The Napoleon boys basketball team beat East Jackson 58-41 on Thursday. DeVonta Habern had 20 points and six rebounds for the Pirates. Trent Jester had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Holden Van Poppel had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Grant Bradley had four points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
MLive.com
See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game
SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
MLive.com
Upset on the road highlights Ann Arbor-area basketball highlights from Jan. 17
There’s a reason road games are sometimes tougher for teams and Saline’s girls basketball team found that out on Tuesday. The Hornets traveled to Grass Lake in search of their fourth straight victory but instead were forced to settle for a 48-38 loss to the now-6-4 Warriors.
