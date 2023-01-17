Read full article on original website
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor hardworking teens in organization
A local nonprofit hopes to take back the community by honoring the teens who work with them to make it better.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth bustling for charity ahead of grand opening to general public
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Just days away from the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and the wins are already coming. Scores of invited guests filed into the $340 million facility for the very first time Thursday night. It was for the first of two installments of invitation-only charity test-run...
Annual Feeding 5000 event giving back to a community in hard times
The organization Feeding 5000 gave away premade meals at their annual celebration in Newport News to focus back on peace, after the recent shooting at Richneck Elementary.
WAVY News 10
Bigger than Roe Women’s March events being held Sunday in Norfolk, Williamsburg
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk and Williamsburg will join cities across the country in hosting Women’s March events on Sunday, January 22, the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Sunday’s events are called Bigger than Roe, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe and eliminated the constitutional right to...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton’s Future Has Direct Ties To Its Past
HAMPTON – To see what’s in store for Hampton in 2023, it’s best to look at what was happening in the city more than 15 years ago. Four or five years before current Mayor Donnie Tuck became a councilman, the city developed about six master plans. Being...
WAVY News 10
Go Red for Women Luncheon
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. The Hampton Roads Go Red for Women luncheon hopes to empower women to take charge of their heart health and know the symptoms and risk factors of heart attack and stroke. The luncheon will be held...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday
WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
WAVY News 10
Local food pantry seeks help from community as food prices soar
The Oasis Social Ministry Food Pantry in Portsmouth is looking for help from the community amid soaring food prices. Local food pantry seeks help from community as food …. The Oasis Social Ministry Food Pantry in Portsmouth is looking for help from the community amid soaring food prices. WAVY Weather...
Rivers Casino hosts test night ahead of grand opening
This test night is a requirement by the Virginia Lottery Board to make sure that everything is running smoothly.
Newport News brewery raises money for teacher shot at Richneck Elementary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been almost two weeks since police say a 6-year-old student shot his Richneck Elementary school teacher, Abby Zwerner. Since she was shot, both Police Chief Steve Drew and the Newport News School Board say she is doing better every day. The shooting rattled...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days
In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.
Historic Basilica of St. Mary receives part of multi-million dollar grant for Black churches
NORFOLK, Va. — A historic, century-old church in Downtown Norfolk is getting part of a multi-million dollar grant for preservation. Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception is one of 35 historically Black churches across the country receiving a total of $4 million in grants. The Basilica is...
WAVY News 10
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
WAVY News 10
One year later, family and friends honor Manor High School athlete
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago. A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion. Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in...
WAVY News 10
Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
'This was meant to be:' VB grandmother helps homeless teen find the right path
StandUp for Kids has been around since 1990 and is a national non-profit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of youth homelessness.
Brr: Special Olympics Virginia to host Polar Plunge in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jumping into the ocean during the wintertime can certainly be a shock, but you can do it in Virginia Beach for a cause. While you're doing it, you can even wear a silly costume. The Virginia Beach Polar Plunge will be held on February 4...
