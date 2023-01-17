ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton’s Future Has Direct Ties To Its Past

HAMPTON – To see what’s in store for Hampton in 2023, it’s best to look at what was happening in the city more than 15 years ago. Four or five years before current Mayor Donnie Tuck became a councilman, the city developed about six master plans. Being...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Go Red for Women Luncheon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. The Hampton Roads Go Red for Women luncheon hopes to empower women to take charge of their heart health and know the symptoms and risk factors of heart attack and stroke. The luncheon will be held...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday

WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Local food pantry seeks help from community as food prices soar

The Oasis Social Ministry Food Pantry in Portsmouth is looking for help from the community amid soaring food prices. Local food pantry seeks help from community as food …. The Oasis Social Ministry Food Pantry in Portsmouth is looking for help from the community amid soaring food prices. WAVY Weather...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

One year later, family and friends honor Manor High School athlete

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago. A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion. Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA
