Tyler, TX

CBS19

Woman driving car taken to hospital after crashing into post office in Bullard

TYLER, Texas — A car crashed into a US post office in Bullard Thursday afternoon. According to a witness who was inside of the post office, the crash happened between 1:30 and 2 p.m. A woman driving the car pulled into the disable parking and possibly stepped on the gas instead of the brake. The car jumped over the concrete barrier and smashed into the wall.
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

One hospitalized after SUV crashes into Bullard Post Office

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, officials confirmed that an SUV crashed into the Bullard Post Office. The driver of the SUV was hospitalized but reportedly did not suffer any major injuries. The post office is closed and Bullard Fire Department is boarding up the hole in the wall. While the office is closed residents […]
BULLARD, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Firefighters extinguish large warehouse fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters extinguished a large warehouse fire Thursday night in Anderson County. Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Crockett said several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of a warehouse fire around 10 p.m. The crews formed a water shuttle detail to continuously supply four ladder trucks and put out the blaze.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

11-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Tyler, police say

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department announced that an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike on Arlington Avenue around 4:49 p.m. Thursday when an oncoming vehicle hit him. Officials said the boy was crossing through the intersection at Arlington Avenue and Pollard Drive, “went through the stop sign,” and traveled in front of an […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Child on bike hit by car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

No injuries reported after Grand Saline structure fire

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of FM 1652 on Wednesday. The fire was reported at 6:45 p.m., according to officials. Firefighters were eventually able to put out the fire and save some of the structure from burning. South Van Zandt […]
GRAND SALINE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Student Hit By Car

A Sulphur Springs ISD student was hit by a car Tuesday while attempting to cross the street to get on a school bus. They notified the child’s parents and EMS. EMS checked the student as a precaution, and his parents drove to school. School officials thanked the first responders and the bus driver for their quick responses. The school has released no other details at this time.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
