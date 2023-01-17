TYLER, Texas — A car crashed into a US post office in Bullard Thursday afternoon. According to a witness who was inside of the post office, the crash happened between 1:30 and 2 p.m. A woman driving the car pulled into the disable parking and possibly stepped on the gas instead of the brake. The car jumped over the concrete barrier and smashed into the wall.

BULLARD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO