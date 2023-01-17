Read full article on original website
TYLER, Texas — A car crashed into a US post office in Bullard Thursday afternoon. According to a witness who was inside of the post office, the crash happened between 1:30 and 2 p.m. A woman driving the car pulled into the disable parking and possibly stepped on the gas instead of the brake. The car jumped over the concrete barrier and smashed into the wall.
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, officials confirmed that an SUV crashed into the Bullard Post Office. The driver of the SUV was hospitalized but reportedly did not suffer any major injuries. The post office is closed and Bullard Fire Department is boarding up the hole in the wall. While the office is closed residents […]
No injuries reported after large structure fire at old steel plant in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas — No injuries were reported following a large Thursday night structure fire in Marshall. According to the Marshall Fire Department, around 9 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets. When officials arrived on scene, they found heavy black smoke coming...
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
No injuries reported after Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
UPDATE: All northbound lanes reopened at McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — According to officials, all northbound lanes of Loop 323 at McDonald Rd. are reopened after a major Tuesday afternoon crash. According to the TPD, around 12:20 p.m., an 18-wheeler crashed into a power pole at the intersection of McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 .Lines are now down in the roadway.
Firefighters extinguish large warehouse fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters extinguished a large warehouse fire Thursday night in Anderson County. Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Crockett said several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of a warehouse fire around 10 p.m. The crews formed a water shuttle detail to continuously supply four ladder trucks and put out the blaze.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department announced that an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike on Arlington Avenue around 4:49 p.m. Thursday when an oncoming vehicle hit him. Officials said the boy was crossing through the intersection at Arlington Avenue and Pollard Drive, “went through the stop sign,” and traveled in front of an […]
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
Train, 18-wheeler crash in Harrison County impacting traffic
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Off of US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall, there has been a “major accident” involving a train and an 18-wheeler. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a release to use an alternate route. Further details were not yet available. KETK will update this article as we learn more.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An attempted traffic stop turned into pursuit Wednesday night after the driver refused to stop for a speeding violation. According to police, the incident started in New Summerfield when officers tried to conduct a routine traffic stop for speeding. Police say the driver did not stop and attempted to evade police.
No injuries reported after Grand Saline structure fire
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of FM 1652 on Wednesday. The fire was reported at 6:45 p.m., according to officials. Firefighters were eventually able to put out the fire and save some of the structure from burning. South Van Zandt […]
Officials working on multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 59 N, Suburban Acres in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office are working on an accident involving three commercial motor vehicles on U.S. 59 North and Suburban Acres in Harrison County. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. Traffic is being rerouted at the loop due to air...
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
WebXtra: Longview’s McCann Road bridge construction advancing despite setbacks
KTRE’s Avery Gorman has updates on what’s going on in the city of Zavalla in the wake multiple city council member resignations. She speaks with one of the city’s residents who has signed up to run for one of those vacancies. Zavalla resident explains intent to run...
Major crash involving a train and 18-wheeler at US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — There is a major crash involving a train and 18-wheeler at US 59 North and FM 1997 in Harrison County. According to a Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office Facebook post, they urge drivers to use an alternate route. CBS19 will update this article with...
Sulphur Springs Student Hit By Car
A Sulphur Springs ISD student was hit by a car Tuesday while attempting to cross the street to get on a school bus. They notified the child’s parents and EMS. EMS checked the student as a precaution, and his parents drove to school. School officials thanked the first responders and the bus driver for their quick responses. The school has released no other details at this time.
East Texan suffering cardiac arrest saved by wife, first responders quick responses
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan is still alive today after suffering sudden cardiac arrest. This result was possible thanks to the quick actions from his wife, an EMS dispatcher, and first responders. It was just another evening for Curtis and Brynn Cason, who were winding down for the...
