Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Daily 3” game were:

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

