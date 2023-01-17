Glenwood Springs ladies swim team stays undefeated headed into final two weeks of conference competition

Gary Lee Kelly of Rifle, Colorado passed away on December 25th, 2022, at the age of 75. Gary was born on August 1st, 1947, to Gerald Kenneth Kelly and Leona Mae Hanson in Pender, Nebraska. He spent his childhood in both Nebraska and Brighton, Colorado where he graduated high school in 1965. Gary married Clarice Bartels in 1967, they had two children together and then divorced in 1981. He married Bonnie Stokvis in 2002; she preceded him in death in 2014. He spent most of his life as an HVAC technician. He was a Navy Corpsman stationed with the Marines.

