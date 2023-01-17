Glenwood Springs ladies swim team stays undefeated headed into final two weeks of conference competition

Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood girls, boys basketball topple Montrose
Senior guard Joslyn Spires buried a couple of key 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter, thwarting a late-game comeback attempt by the Montrose Red Hawks, as the Glenwood Lady Demons shook off an uncharacteristic three-game losing streak by posting a 52-47 victory on Tuesday night at the Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium in Glenwood.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carbondale’s 44th Annual Valley Visual Art Show highlights weekend A&E roundup in Garfield County
Enjoy the art of your neighbors with the 44th Annual Valley Visual Art Show in Carbondale. “My favorite thing is just to look for all the different kinds of media involved,” Brian Colley, gallery manager, said. The exhibit features all physical media that is within 30 inches in height...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Gary Kelly
Gary Lee Kelly of Rifle, Colorado passed away on December 25th, 2022, at the age of 75. Gary was born on August 1st, 1947, to Gerald Kenneth Kelly and Leona Mae Hanson in Pender, Nebraska. He spent his childhood in both Nebraska and Brighton, Colorado where he graduated high school in 1965. Gary married Clarice Bartels in 1967, they had two children together and then divorced in 1981. He married Bonnie Stokvis in 2002; she preceded him in death in 2014. He spent most of his life as an HVAC technician. He was a Navy Corpsman stationed with the Marines.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Timothy Schif
Tim passed away on December 10th at his home in New Castle, Colorado. Tim was born on February 29, 1952 to Bob and Bea Schif in Colorado Springs. Tim was raised in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, he was a true outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, camp, jeep, boat, and ride motorcycles. He was a true friend to many in the Roaring Fork Valley. You always saw him with one of his dogs. Tim’s ashes will be placed in the mountains and desert that he so loved.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rockslide inside RMI’s Glenwood Springs quarry being investigated
Federal land and mine safety officials are looking into the cause of a large rockslide that occurred within Rocky Mountain Industrials’ Mid-Continent limestone quarry north of Glenwood Springs on Wednesday. “RMI did notify us, and we are aware of the rockfall that occurred there,” U.S. Bureau of Land Management...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Here’s what’s coming before Glenwood Springs City Council Thursday
City of Glenwood Springs staff will be presenting what they are calling a Traffic Incident Management Plan Agreement (TIM) and Emergency Operations Update, which is essentially a fire and emergency evacuation plan for the city. City Engineer Terri Partch and Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson will both be presenting...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Bruell column: Brand new year, same old ideas; time for term limits
Here in Garfield County, we need proactive leaders with fresh, innovative ideas to tackle the growing challenges we’re facing — from issues related to housing to jobs to wildfire. At the state level, elected officials bring new voices, perspectives and ideas to the table all the time. Colorado’s...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Doctor’s Tip: Food for Life Healthy Cooking classes available locally
With the dawn of a new year are you interested in improving your health? PCRM’s (Physician Committee For Responsible Medicine) Food For Life classes are available locally through a licensed instructor, Laura Van Deusen, in Rifle. PCRM was founded in 1985 by Neal Barnard, M.D., originally from Fargo, North...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley Methodist churches double down on affirming the LGBTQ+ community
The United Methodist Church’s first openly-lesbian bishop, Karen Oliveto, came to speak at Aspen Chapel on Sunday to kick off Gay Ski Week, which made for a small yet seismic ripple in a wider theological paradigm within the United Methodist Church. In recent years, churches in the United Methodist...
Comments / 0