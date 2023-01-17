ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heartbreaking New Details In Death Of Wrestler Jay Briscoe

New details have been released in relation to the death of Jamin Pugh, better known to professional wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Pugh's wife, Ashley, confirmed that their daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were both in the vehicle with their father at the time of a fatal crash Tuesday (January 17) afternoon and sustained injuries.
LAUREL, DE
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
calfkicker.com

(Video) The real life ‘Undertaker’ gets jumped by 8 people and wins…

A video of a 1 v 8 challenge has gone viral. The clip shared shows one person attacked by 7 men and a woman, and actually coming out victorious. The title and the caption are referring to the large stature and the long hair of the man getting jumped. They make him look like pro-wrestling superstar, The Undertaker.
wrestlingnews365.com

Mickie James Says If She Had Knew What Her wrestling Career Would Look Like Now, She Would Have Done Things Differently

It is hard to find a thing Mickie James hasn’t accomplished when it comes to professional wrestling. In 1999, James began her professional wrestling career as an independent wrestler, but she won championship gold across the board — including in smaller promotions like Ultimate Championship Wrestling, Ultimate Wrestling Federation, and Premier Wrestling Federation.
ringsidenews.com

The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt & JoJo Offerman Finally Pick A Wedding Date

Bray Wyatt has the curiosity of fans all over, but he is also a family man at home. That being said, there are some big things coming for the Eater of World’s personal life. During The Bellas Podcast, JoJo Offerman clarified that she is not “officially” married to Bray Wyatt. That being said, they did pick their wedding date for later in 2023, and this is a very exciting development for them.
ringsidenews.com

Trish Stratus Shows Off Her Handstand Skills In Underwear Video Drop

Trish Stratus is considered one of the most important female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. For many fans and peers, Stratus is a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. She is supremely talented in numerous ways, and this includes her core strength. As such, she showed off her handstand skills recently while in her underwear.
ringsidenews.com

Mick Foley Writes Heartfelt Tribute For Jay Briscoe

Jay Briscoe was a legend in the world of tag team wrestling. Briscoe was killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Many people in the wrestling industry have come forward to pay tribute to the late legend, including Mick Foley. Tony Khan confirmed Briscoe’s...
LAUREL, DE
wrestletalk.com

WWE Changes Name Of ‘Judgment Day’ Faction

WWE has made a change to the name of the Judgment Day faction made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The group is continuing to grow in notoriety, largely thanks to the recent antics of ‘ex-con Dom’, Dominik Mysterio who, in storyline, was arrested for one whole night after attacking his dad Rey Mysterio, and is now a waltzing around like a hardened criminal street thug.
wrestlingrumors.net

A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years

That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
wrestlinginc.com

JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt

Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
bodyslam.net

Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce

Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
stillrealtous.com

Huge Name Rumored For Appearance At WWE Raw 30

Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is going to be a big one as the red brand will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. WWE has officially confirmed some big names for the show, but it looks like there may be more surprises in store as well. During...

