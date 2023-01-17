Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Heartbreaking New Details In Death Of Wrestler Jay Briscoe
New details have been released in relation to the death of Jamin Pugh, better known to professional wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Pugh's wife, Ashley, confirmed that their daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were both in the vehicle with their father at the time of a fatal crash Tuesday (January 17) afternoon and sustained injuries.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe, other driver killed in Del. head-on crash; daughters critically injured
ROH tag team champion Jay Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, was a longtime resident of Sussex County, Delaware.
calfkicker.com
(Video) The real life ‘Undertaker’ gets jumped by 8 people and wins…
A video of a 1 v 8 challenge has gone viral. The clip shared shows one person attacked by 7 men and a woman, and actually coming out victorious. The title and the caption are referring to the large stature and the long hair of the man getting jumped. They make him look like pro-wrestling superstar, The Undertaker.
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
wrestlingnews365.com
Mickie James Says If She Had Knew What Her wrestling Career Would Look Like Now, She Would Have Done Things Differently
It is hard to find a thing Mickie James hasn’t accomplished when it comes to professional wrestling. In 1999, James began her professional wrestling career as an independent wrestler, but she won championship gold across the board — including in smaller promotions like Ultimate Championship Wrestling, Ultimate Wrestling Federation, and Premier Wrestling Federation.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt & JoJo Offerman Finally Pick A Wedding Date
Bray Wyatt has the curiosity of fans all over, but he is also a family man at home. That being said, there are some big things coming for the Eater of World’s personal life. During The Bellas Podcast, JoJo Offerman clarified that she is not “officially” married to Bray Wyatt. That being said, they did pick their wedding date for later in 2023, and this is a very exciting development for them.
ringsidenews.com
Brie Bella & Summer Rae Once Had Confrontation Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks To Bryan Danielson
WWE has several couples backstage in the company, and that can cause issues at times. It seems that Brie Bella has a story still in her brain about one instance where Summer Rae took things too far with Bryan Danielson. During The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella confirmed a story about...
ringsidenews.com
Trish Stratus Shows Off Her Handstand Skills In Underwear Video Drop
Trish Stratus is considered one of the most important female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. For many fans and peers, Stratus is a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. She is supremely talented in numerous ways, and this includes her core strength. As such, she showed off her handstand skills recently while in her underwear.
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Writes Heartfelt Tribute For Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe was a legend in the world of tag team wrestling. Briscoe was killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Many people in the wrestling industry have come forward to pay tribute to the late legend, including Mick Foley. Tony Khan confirmed Briscoe’s...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Changes Name Of ‘Judgment Day’ Faction
WWE has made a change to the name of the Judgment Day faction made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The group is continuing to grow in notoriety, largely thanks to the recent antics of ‘ex-con Dom’, Dominik Mysterio who, in storyline, was arrested for one whole night after attacking his dad Rey Mysterio, and is now a waltzing around like a hardened criminal street thug.
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
stillrealtous.com
Huge Name Rumored For Appearance At WWE Raw 30
Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is going to be a big one as the red brand will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. WWE has officially confirmed some big names for the show, but it looks like there may be more surprises in store as well. During...
Comments / 1