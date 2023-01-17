ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Classic Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Classic Lotto” game were:

07-16-17-31-44-49, Kicker: 6-9-8-8-7-6

(seven, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: six, nine, eight, eight, seven, six)

Estimated jackpot: $4,100,000

