Patients see new wave of health care at Martinez urgent care clinic
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before the pandemic, you’d schedule an appointment with your doctor or go to an urgent care center, but during the pandemic, things shifted. Quicker-care clinics are becoming more mainstream. It can save time and can be more convenient. Just like COVID, the health care world is evolving at a rapid rate.
Consulting firm could be hired to figure out Aiken EMS issues
Aiken County leaders are looking for ways to fix the ongoing issues with its Emergency Medical Services Department.
I-TEAM: Leaders say ambulance crisis is costing lives
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders in emergency services throughout Aiken County are sounding the alarm yet again on a crisis that they say is costing the lives of citizens. A shortage of EMS crews and dispatchers is forcing people who need help to have to wait for it. On New...
McDuffie County pet shelter cleared of most allegations
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture and McDuffie County have completed parallel investigations into allegations related to animal services, moving the county closer to reopening its animal shelter, which has been closed since mid-2022. The investigations cleared the shelter of most wrongdoing, but did find some paperwork...
Augusta community comes together to stop the violence
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. The Georgia Department of Agriculture and McDuffie County have completed parallel investigations into allegations related to animal services.
Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series returns
At the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Augusta, people from around the community gathered for the return of the "Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series."
How local residents are trying to turn pain into purpose
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since a car hit five people on Olive Road while they were praying over a person hit by another car. It happened right in front of the Purpose Center. Now, those involved are trying to redirect their sorrow into action to...
I-TEAM: Breaking the bank before they enter the beauty business
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reducing stress on the job, improving finances, and spending more time with family are among the top new year resolutions for 2023. All reasons workers continue to leave jobs for new opportunities. A career in skin care is especially appealing for nurses burned out from the pandemic, but our I-TEAM found students in the new, growing business are losing time, money, and second careers.
Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans day-care worker lost her job and was arrested over her alleged aggressive behavior toward several children, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The behavior reportedly happened Nov. 1, but Angela Renee Harris, 50, was only recently arrested, according to deputies. An assistant...
Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
U.S. veterans can now get free care for suicidal crisis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs announces that U.S. military veterans can now get free emergency care if they are in a suicidal crisis. Starting Jan. 17, veterans can receive treatment can be at any healthcare facility. This includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, according to the department’s website.
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is launching several incentives to try to boost employee recruitment and retention. Among them, eligible current district employees can earn up to $500 for referring a candidate who is hired by April 28. Eligible employees include any who do not perform supervisory evaluations or serve in a hiring capacity.
Local business owners donate earnings to create college scholarships
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some businesses, making money is probably the top priority. For Vampire Penguin in North Augusta, making money means sending local kids to college. For Jack and Judi Poole, it felt great presenting that first check. “It was really a culmination of our dreams, if...
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
Augusta Jewish Museum to be recognized for oldest synagogue
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Jewish Museum is being recognized for having the oldest building constructed as a synagogue. And an early fireproof building to store Richmond County’s records by a National Historic Preservation Society. Leaders with the museum say the designation honors the buildings they worked hard...
Augusta Sportswear Brands to hold job fair
AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta Sportswear Brands is holding a job fair. The company is looking for full time employees. They say they offer great benefits like vacation, paid absence, medical, dental, life and disability insurance, and more. The job fair is Thursday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
Shooting on Wrightsboro Road injures one
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On January 19th, at 8:37 P.M., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots […]
Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three firefighters were released from the hospital hours after their truck overturned along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road, officials said Friday. Fire officials were unable to say whether Ladder Truck 501 was totaled in the wreck that was reported at 4:27 p.m....
Media investigation reveals more behind closing of Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A media investigation digs deep into why the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon shut its doors and who leaders say is to blame. It’s a story we told you about back in October. “So one person got into a fight and then the whole other platoons got […]
Aiken colleges, community to celebrate the life of MLK
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken colleges will host a celebration in honor of MLK for the community, featuring an Aiken City council member. Councilmember Leslie Price will be the keynote speaker for the event. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration Steering Committee each year selects a quote from Dr. King as its theme. This year’s theme is “…the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
