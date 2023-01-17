ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Photo gallery: Buzzer-beating put-back lifts Lynden over North Kitsap

By Hailey Palmer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGWc7_0kGrLh4u00

KENT, Wash. – Lynden and North Kitsap felt like a game that was going to come down to who got the last lucky bounce or clutch shot.

Lynden got both.

With the Lions' attempt at a game-winning shot bouncing off the rim, Treyson Smiley was in the right place at the right time as he pulled down his 10th rebound of the game and got a shot up before the buzzer to win the game, 52-50.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Lynden-North Kitsap game:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2or9QN_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRILA_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kog8_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVVhw_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZyFK_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065FcV_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4oqu_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPEfH_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCEvT_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GuHQy_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLYa5_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1RBb_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgoha_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nH0Q2_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeXIJ_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfYD3_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372iN8_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsvzZ_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Weh4E_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSz0a_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwcPv_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jrblm_0kGrLh4u00

Photo by Vince Miller

