Photo gallery: Buzzer-beating put-back lifts Lynden over North Kitsap
KENT, Wash. – Lynden and North Kitsap felt like a game that was going to come down to who got the last lucky bounce or clutch shot.
Lynden got both.
With the Lions' attempt at a game-winning shot bouncing off the rim, Treyson Smiley was in the right place at the right time as he pulled down his 10th rebound of the game and got a shot up before the buzzer to win the game, 52-50.
Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Lynden-North Kitsap game:
