Photo gallery: Buzzer-beating put-back lifts Lynden over North Kitsap

KENT, Wash. – Lynden and North Kitsap felt like a game that was going to come down to who got the last lucky bounce or clutch shot.

Lynden got both.

With the Lions' attempt at a game-winning shot bouncing off the rim, Treyson Smiley was in the right place at the right time as he pulled down his 10th rebound of the game and got a shot up before the buzzer to win the game, 52-50.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Lynden-North Kitsap game:

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller