Lynden, WA

Treyson Smiley beats buzzer, top-ranked Lynden squeezes past North Kitsap

By Hailey Palmer
 4 days ago

KENT, Wash. – Lynden senior Treyson Smiley brought down 10 rebounds in the Lions' 52-50 win over North Kitsap and none were more pivotal than that 10th one.

With possession for the final shot of the game, Lynden guard Coston Parcher drove to the hoop and put up a shot that bounced off the rim.

After a few tips off various hands, Smiley grabbed his 10th rebound and put it back up just before the buzzer to see it fall for the win.

The Lions, who trailed for much of the game, used a 16-point fourth quarter to outlast the Vikings.

"We preach offensive rebounding. We weren't great at it tonight, but we were really good there at the end with a couple put-backs and that was the difference," Lynden coach Brian Roper said.

Lynden junior guard Anthony Canales picked up two fouls in the opening frame and a third in the second quarter, sending him to the bench for most of the first half.

Despite losing one of their top scorers, the Lions didn't miss a beat and led 29-28 at halftime.

Coming out of the break, the Vikings put their foot on the gas while the Lions went ice cold.

North Kitsap scored seven straight points out of the break to take a 35-29 lead in the third quarter.

"When you play in a venue like this against a really good team it exposes a lot," Roper said. "I'm really happy for our kids and coaches that we got a win, but it certainly exposed that we have a lot to work on."

Lynden finally overcame the deficit on a four-point play by sophomore Brant Heppner for a 46-45 lead with 5:01 left.

Much like the first half, the Lions and Vikings matched each other on their possessions before Smiley's put-back ended the game.

North Kitsap coach Scott Orness said playing Lynden was more of a measuring-stick game to see where they're at heading into the playoffs in a few weeks.

Orness added he likes where they're at, but felt this was one they let slip away.

"It's always a bummer when you're beating the defending state champs going into the fourth quarter [and don't close out]," Orness said. "We had a hard time finding a bucket the last few minutes."

North Kitsap guard Harry Davies led all scorers with 22 points to go with seven rebounds. Junior Cade Orness added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Out in front for Lynden were senior guard Coston Parcher and sophomore forward Brant Heppner who each scored 12. Parcher also tallied three assists while Heppner pulled down seven boards.

Watch Smiley's buzzer-beater below:

Lynden's Trey Smiley buzzer-beater against North Kitsap (; 0:18)

