Asian stocks edge up, dollar sags as markets mull Fed risks

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets edged higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar hung near its weakest level since May, with investors fretting about the risks of a global recession as the Federal Reserve presses on with interest rate increases.
Dollar subdued as growth concerns mount, yen retreats

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar struggled for direction on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown dented risk sentiment, while the yen slipped as speculation continue to swirl that the Bank of Japan will eventually move away from its ultra-easy policy.

