Asian stocks edge up, dollar sags as markets mull Fed risks
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets edged higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar hung near its weakest level since May, with investors fretting about the risks of a global recession as the Federal Reserve presses on with interest rate increases.
China's coal imports from Russia fall in Dec, but up 20% in 2022
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's coal imports from Russia dropped in December as logistics issues and inclement winter in Russia curbed shipments and Chinese demand weakened amid surging COVID infections.
Dollar subdued as growth concerns mount, yen retreats
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar struggled for direction on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown dented risk sentiment, while the yen slipped as speculation continue to swirl that the Bank of Japan will eventually move away from its ultra-easy policy.
