Oak Ridge K-9 celebrates birthday
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One K-9 officer in Oak Ridge celebrated his birthday on Thursday. K-9 Officer Aron turned 2 years old, and the Oak Ridge Police Department celebrated his birthday in the best way. The dog honored the special day by chowing down on a “Happy Birthday” bone.
WTVC
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee man walks 52 miles for Isaiah 117 House
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House is a group that helps kids have a comfortable and safe place to stay as they await foster care. On Tuesday, Mark Troutt walked 52 miles to raise awareness and money for Isaiah 117 House. “I wanted to help people become aware and...
WSMV
Body found in Putnam County lake
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found floating in at Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a wildlife agent he had located a body in the water near Hickey Boat Ramp. Investigators responded and took over the investigation. The victim was...
Cookeville child found drowned in pool after reported missing
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing in Cookeville Thursday was found at the bottom of a nearby pool and later pronounced dead after she was taken to a local hospital.
wvlt.tv
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry. The sirens are in place...
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
WATE
DOJ sides with former correctional officer
Cumberland County agrees to make changes after the Department of Justice got involved following allegations that the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office discriminated against a correctional officer. DOJ sides with former correctional officer. Cumberland County agrees to make changes after the Department of Justice got involved following allegations that the Cumberland...
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
wvlt.tv
Man Struck by Vehicle in McMinnville
20-year-old John Trisler of McMinnville was crossing an intersection at Locust and North Chancery and was struck by a vehicle. The man received a significant head injury. According to Ben Cannon from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 7 pm, Trisler walked in front of a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 66-year-old Amy Stanford of McMinnville. Cannon said video footage from Walgreens showed Trisler crossing when there was a green light for North Chancery traffic, and he stepped in front of the car. EMS took Trisler to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
wbtw.com
Tennessee man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man has a warning after funds on a gift card were stolen while he had the card in his possession. Brian Vaughan’s fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple went to use it, the funds were gone.
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Sam’s Club features World Food Champion
Pictured above – Food Champion Sunny Moody Lynn will feature free custom recipes this weekend at Sams Club in Cookeville. Sampling program will be Thursday Jan. 19 through Saturday Jan. 21. Cookeville – Putnam County foodies are in for a real treat this weekend. A pilot program between Sam’s...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies over a bridge will not face criminal charges, according to Morgan County District Attorney General Russell Johnson. The Morgan County Grand Jury met to hear testimony from several cases on Wednesday, including the case involving Tyler Underwood and...
wvlt.tv
Campbell Co. woman indicted, charged in husband’s overdose death
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced a Campbell County woman was indicted and charged with her husband’s overdose death. On April 2, 2021, TBI Drug Investigation Division agents joined Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators to look into the death of Abraham Zenas Wallace after he was found dead in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane in Jacksboro.
ucbjournal.com
Shelton Consulting Solutions announces opening
Cookeville – Former City of Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has ventured into the consulting business. He announced on Facebook Monday afternoon the opening of Shelton Consulting Solutions, a consulting firm for “businesses, elected officials and government entities looking for answers, seeking strategic solutions, and pursuing new ways to respond to all the challenges life might bring.”
